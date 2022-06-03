West Ridge teacher Ruth Leonard talks about her electric Volkswagen

BLOUNTVILLE — Advanced Call Center Technologies plans to add 650 jobs to the region. The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development announced in a Monday press release that ACT will establish locations in Kingsport and Bristol, creating 350 new jobs at the Kingsport facility and 300 in Bristol.
GATE CITY — If you’ve driven through Wadlow Gap in Gate City recently, you’ve likely seen a large, metal grain silo sitting just off the road. In Scott County’s rural setting, it’s not unusual to see barns and other similar farm structures throughout the hills and valleys of Southwest Virginia, but this might just be the only one that serves as a storefront.
There seems no end of activities and opportunities in Kingsport and the region over the summer if you Google “What to do in Kingsport.” But here are a few suggestions:. Saturdays with the Chef has returned to the Kingsport Farmers Market. The program offers the chance to discover how to take good advantage of produce from the market by visiting on Saturdays to learn creative tips and new recipes from local chefs.
An agreement between three partners kicked off a two-day free dental clinic that is being held at the Kingsport Farmers Market. During a news conference, Lincoln Memorial University announced that it would partner with Appalachian Miles for Smiles and the Health Wagon to provide services in the Tri-Cities region. “Oral...
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A heavily-traveled intersection in Elizabethton will be closed overnight beginning Tuesday. City officials said the intersection of West Elk Avenue and Bemberg Road will close to traffic around 7 p.m. Crews will be replacing the traffic signals at the intersection. The project is expected to take around 12 hours. The intersection […]
BLOUNTVILLE — Any chance of Andy Hare getting a sixth year as principal of Sullivan East High School Patriots would depend on further “conversations,” said Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski. “I will continue having conversations. I respect the comments that have been made,” Rafalowski said...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A Big Rock woman died Saturday after a truck crossed the center line and hit her vehicle. According to a news release from Virginia State Police (VSP), a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado had been traveling west on Route 460 in Buchanan County when it crossed the center line and hit an […]
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — An incident report from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD) detailed a bomb threat incident that occurred at a McDonald’s on East Stone Drive Saturday afternoon — marking the first of two incidents that targeted area McDonald’s. Documents obtained by News Channel 11 revealed that a manager at the restaurant answered a […]
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — It's been just under a year since the Jolley family broke ground on an "It could happen" project. On Saturday, the family stood before the town of Morristown to say "It did!" The Jolley Park off West Morris Boulevard was built in memory of Eugene “Gene”...
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — People showed up at the Sullivan County Board of Education meeting Monday evening to voice their opposition to a recent personnel change. Sullivan East High School Principal Andy Hare announced on Facebook last Friday that he will move to another position next school year. The move prompted several to speak out […]
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission voted to include a 7% raise for all county employees in its second draft of the 2022-23 budget, as well as give the sheriff’s office money to raise wages and provide E-911 with the funds to hire two more 911 operators. The...
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan East High School Principal Andy Hare on Thursday learned he will be reassigned to oversee a satellite campus of West Ridge High School, following seven years at the helm of East High near Bluff City. As word of the move by Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski...
Extension of Virginia’s state-supported Amtrak railroad service from Roanoke to Bristol could cost up to $1.5 billion while attracting up to 15,500 riders annually, according to a new study by the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation. Plans are already under way to extend passenger rail service to...
RUTLEDGE, Tenn. — In late May, Rutledge police arrested Jason Pelham and charged him with assault. Pelham was a paramedic with Grainger County EMS. Angela Taylor said she got a call about her father, who had a seizure on May 25. She went to her dad's house and asked the ambulance driver if she could check on her father in the back of the truck.
KINGSPORT — Domtar is on its way to completing its $350 million transformation project to become a full-on containerboard manufacturer. The company released an update on Monday saying the company’s first 100% recycled packaging facility should be complete by the end of 2022. Domtar also announced the dedication...
