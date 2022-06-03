West Ridge teacher Ruth Leonard talks about her electric Volkswagen

There seems no end of activities and opportunities in Kingsport and the region over the summer if you Google “What to do in Kingsport.” But here are a few suggestions:. Saturdays with the Chef has returned to the Kingsport Farmers Market. The program offers the chance to discover how to take good advantage of produce from the market by visiting on Saturdays to learn creative tips and new recipes from local chefs.

8 HOURS AGO