Signs evident that New York, New Jersey will lead cannabis industry, analysts say

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Tri-state is on course to becoming the country’s largest legal recreational marijuana market, according to industry analysts. In an effort to match that potential, a national marijuana marketing expo is being held here in New York City at the Jacob Javits Center, one of the country’s largest convention centers. Also acknowledging the potential size of the market, on Friday, was New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Adams made brief remarks from the speakers’ podium. “Light up, but most importantly, spend money. We want your money,” Adams said.

The amount of money that the industry is poised to generate is staggering, according to industry analysts and advocates.

One of them was someone known for more than just cannabis culture, even though that’s part of his background, as well. Redman is a rapper best known for being part of the duo Method Man & Redman. He is also an actor who has been featured in a variety of films and television series. He is now a founder of the National Cannabis Party, which advocates for legal marijuana in states and nationwide.

Redman called our region a potential cannabis sales juggernaut. “That’s gonna be the biggest market in the country, New York and New Jersey — the whole East Coast.”

New Jersey began legal sales of recreational marijuana in April. The state reported $24 million in sales in the first month that they were authorized. At that rate, New Jersey cannabis retailers could net $288 million in a year, and the state is on course to increase the number of retailers in that time.

Analysts predict that New York’s legal marijuana industry is likely to be worth $1.3 billion per year, once legal sales take place. That’s expected by the end of this year, well after more than a dozen-and-a-half states legalized sales.

New York’s late entry provides room for perfection, an industry leader said.

“We say brands are born in California but made in New York,” said Gretchen Gailey, chief strategy officer for the Cannabis World Congress and Business Exposition, the marijuana marketing expo at the Jacob Javits Center, that runs through Saturday evening.

“The real money is going to happen in this part of the country,” she continued, from the exhibition floor of the expo. “This is where the population of the U.S. is.”

