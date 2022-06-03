ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Signs evident that New York, New Jersey will lead cannabis industry, analysts say

By James Ford
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i8cAX_0fzyIiEV00

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Tri-state is on course to becoming the country’s largest legal recreational marijuana market, according to industry analysts. In an effort to match that potential, a national marijuana marketing expo is being held here in New York City at the Jacob Javits Center, one of the country’s largest convention centers. Also acknowledging the potential size of the market, on Friday, was New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Adams made brief remarks from the speakers’ podium. “Light up, but most importantly, spend money. We want your money,” Adams said.

The amount of money that the industry is poised to generate is staggering, according to industry analysts and advocates.

One of them was someone known for more than just cannabis culture, even though that’s part of his background, as well. Redman is a rapper best known for being part of the duo Method Man & Redman. He is also an actor who has been featured in a variety of films and television series. He is now a founder of the National Cannabis Party, which advocates for legal marijuana in states and nationwide.

Full list of New Jersey locations selling recreational marijuana

Redman called our region a potential cannabis sales juggernaut. “That’s gonna be the biggest market in the country, New York and New Jersey — the whole East Coast.”

New Jersey began legal sales of recreational marijuana in April. The state reported $24 million in sales in the first month that they were authorized. At that rate, New Jersey cannabis retailers could net $288 million in a year, and the state is on course to increase the number of retailers in that time.

Analysts predict that New York’s legal marijuana industry is likely to be worth $1.3 billion per year, once legal sales take place. That’s expected by the end of this year, well after more than a dozen-and-a-half states legalized sales.

New York’s late entry provides room for perfection, an industry leader said.

“We say brands are born in California but made in New York,” said Gretchen Gailey, chief strategy officer for the Cannabis World Congress and Business Exposition, the marijuana marketing expo at the Jacob Javits Center, that runs through Saturday evening.

“The real money is going to happen in this part of the country,” she continued, from the exhibition floor of the expo. “This is where the population of the U.S. is.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 3

Related
TheStreet

New Jersey Cannabis Market Starts Up, Well, Smokin'

Cannabis is proving to be the cash crop its political advocates have hoped it would be. New Jersey became the 19th state to allow for the sale of legal recreational cannabis when 12 dispensaries opened for business across the state on April 21. Over the next four months, those 12...
ECONOMY
New Jersey 101.5

What will happen to NJ economy? Accountants dramatically change their tune since last year

A new survey finds most certified public accountants in New Jersey believe the state economy will continue to get worse for the rest of the year. Ralph Albert Thomas, the chief executive officer and executive director of the New Jersey Society of CPAs, said a just-released report finds 65% of CPAs in the Garden State think the Jersey economy will go downhill for the remainder of 2022, while 68% believe economic conditions throughout the entire U.S. will get worse for the remainder of the year.
BUSINESS
New Jersey 101.5

Not just menthol: NJ looks to make it even harder to find any cigarettes to buy

TRENTON – In addition to a ban on menthol cigarette sales in New Jersey, state lawmakers are considering whether to entirely eliminate tobacco sales at pharmacies. The proposed menthol ban was endorsed by the Assembly Health Committee last Thursday in a party-line vote. But that progress doesn’t guarantee its approval, as a similar bill got that far in 2018 before stalling. Also, the Senate health committee isn’t taking up its version at its meeting today.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
State
California State
New York City, NY
Sports
New York City, NY
Business
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Government
Documented

Wage Theft Scheme Tied to Brooklyn Address Where 2,000 LLCs are Registered

When JLM Decorating hired Miguel Tapia to paint apartments in Manhattan and Brooklyn, they told him he would receive $800 in cash per week for his work. Instead, Tapia, who was born in the Dominican Republic, was paid about half that amount. He complained to his supervisor, Josafath Arias, who said the company will pay […] The post Wage Theft Scheme Tied to Brooklyn Address Where 2,000 LLCs are Registered appeared first on Documented.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Cannabis Industry#New York City Mayor#Method Man Redman
Beach Radio

New Jersey day trips that won’t cost you a dime (Opinion)

With gas prices going up to $5 a gallon and everything else going up with it, vacationing in New Jersey is going to be a lot more expensive this summer. It's not like you're getting a cost of living raise every time prices go up. If that happened, you'd be getting several raises a week.
TRAVEL
Gothamist.com

Giant wind turbine ports prepare to transform NYC's coastal woodlands

Fourteen miles off the coast of New York, vast fields of offshore wind turbines will soon be installed in the Atlantic Ocean. Spurred by a recent $4.37 billion federal auction of more than 488,000 acres of offshore leases in the New York Bight, these wind farms will help New York realize its 2019 mandate to generate 70% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
WHEC TV-10

NY homeowner tax rebate checks arriving early

ALBANY, N.Y. (WHEC) - New York has started mailing out homeowner tax rebate checks several months earlier than originally planned. The homeowner tax rebate credit is a one-year program providing direct property tax relief to nearly three million eligible homeowners in 2022. New York is set to spend $2.2 billion...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Now that It’s Legal in New York, 5 Tips for New Pot Users

I never thought I’d see it in my lifetime, but cannabis is now legal in New York State. In many states, as a matter of fact. I grew up in the 1970s, and I must admit I’ve had a long time relationship with cannabis. Most of the many years that I’ve smoked pot I could smoke just about anything and be fine. But 7 or 8 years ago I noticed that I was sometimes getting anxiety when I got high, and sometimes my head felt buzzy. I almost quit altogether.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
stackoverflow.blog

Remote work is killing big offices. Cities must change to survive

If your office is where you live now, would you live in your old office?. I was born in Manhattan and lived much of my life in the Big Apple. I went to school on the Bowery and worked in office complexes that sat adjacent to storied destinations like Wall Street, Times Square, and Madison Square Park. I met sources for lunch and attended concerts and conferences that moved my career forward. But like many knowledge workers, in the wake of the pandemic, I’ve moved away from the concrete jungle and relocated to a small, rural town a few hours north of NYC.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Can Your Landlord Legally Evict You For Using Marijuana In New York State?

With adult-use marijuana legal in New York, many questions arise about when and where you can legally use it. Just because cannabis has been legalized, does not mean that it's a 'free-for-all.' There are still plenty of rules when it comes to consuming weed. If you're a renter, you may be curious about what your landlord can do if he or she finds you using marijuana in their property (your home). Here's what New York State law says about it.
NJ.com

Netflix bids on 289-acre tract in N.J., officials confirm

The streaming giant Netflix has bid on the “Mega Parcel” in Fort Monmouth, officials confirmed Monday, following months of speculation that the tract could become a Netflix production facility. Proposals for the 289-acre property were due Monday at noon. A shuttered Army base, the facility was made available...
TV & VIDEOS
PIX11

PIX11

36K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy