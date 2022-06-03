Buffalo Grocery Store Shooter faces With 25-Count Indictment

The city of Buffalo is still reeling in the aftermath of the hate crime massacre that took place a couple of weeks ago at Tops grocery store. 10 Black people were killed by a white gunman with racist slurs and names of his “enemies” scrawled on his rifle. Today, that man is facing the consequences of his actions.

Buffalo Mass Shooter Faces Indictment

The white supremacist murderer has been charged with a 25-count indictment by an Erie County grand jury including a charge of domestic terrorism motivated by hate. According to Buffalo News, the first-degree domestic terrorism charge came to be two years ago following another targeted attack. Fourteen of the shooter’s charges stem from hate crimes.

He faces 10 counts of first-degree murder, 10 counts of second-degree murder as a hate crime, three counts of attempted second-degree murder as a hate crime, as well as a second-degree criminal possession of a weapon charge.

Because of the new law, if convicted, this devil will automatically be sentenced to life in prison with no chance for parole. We wish that such severe penalties, while fair, would actually deter white people from enacting violence against us. However, we won’t be holding our breath.