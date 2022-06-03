Helper Legion goes late into the evening to get opening game victory
3 days ago
The Helper 19U baseball team worked late into the evening on the road last night to earn a victory over Minco 3-0 at the RBI Tournament in Burley, Idaho Thursday evening. Derek Robison had three RBI’s and on the mound Jordan Fossat got the victory for Helper. In...
The Helper American Legion 19U team traveled to Idaho last weekend to play in the RBI Tournament. After taking their first game on Thursday 3-0 Over Minco, Helper would face a double header on Friday and then wrap things up on Saturday. The following is a recap of all the...
PROVO, Utah – Ryder Burton is the lone quarterback commit currently in BYU’s 2023 recruiting class. The Springville High standout landed a QB offer from BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick in April. Then one month later, Burton pounced on the offer and committed to the Cougs. Burton gave...
Victor Albert Romero, 66, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2022 at Castleview Hospital while surrounded by loved ones. He was born December 31, 1955 to Jose and Erlinda Herrera Romero in Price, Utah. On October 21, 2000, he married the love of his life, Kelly Blackham in Elko, Nevada.
On Saturday, June 4, 2022 Samuel Leek, 85, a loving husband and father of six, rode off peacefully to where the horizon and mountain line meet. Samuel was born February 19, 1938 in Scofield, Utah to Foster and Alta Theresa Wright Leek. Samuel was a cowboy of many trades. At an early age, he rode many trails herding sheep and breaking young horses. Sam became a talented horseman and passed that love and legacy on to his many children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. In his adventures Samuel drove a wrecker for Diamond T, drove trucks for Hachco, and was a foreman diesel mechanic for Peterbilt. His life led him back to Scofield where worked in the Valley Camp Mine until he was disabled. Throughout all the professions he held, he was a dedicated worker and never failed to put his all into anything he explored.
When BYU coach Mark Pope became the head coach at Utah Valley University in 2015, he hired Chris Burgess as an assistant. Pope and Burgess spent the next seven seasons together, including the last three at BYU, with remarkable results, including a 68-26 record. In April, Burgess decided to leave...
SALT LAKE CITY — Recruiting is the lifeblood of any collegiate program, and it's no different for the University of Utah football program. Below is a brief look at who has already committed to Utah, as well as some players to be on the lookout for in the coming months.
Grab your fishing pole, pack the cooler, and don’t forget your fishing license! Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing nearly 25,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at various locations during June. And, check it out, 1000 tiger trout are headed to Montpelier Reservoir!
MILLCREEK — As Wallace Fetzer and Laurel Osborn sat at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on Thursday to watch their four youngest children graduate from Olympus High School, they reminisced about their own graduations from the very same school. The couple then gave each other a hand shake for...
With more than 70 species of stones that can be found in abundance across the state, Idaho is the rock hounding mecca of the United States. There is one area of the Gem State where the public is allowed to reserve time and acquire a permit to legally collect Idaho's most valuable and treasured stone.
SALT LAKE CITY – “Utah’s Treasure Hunt” has released its first clue and a general area to look at. According to a press release, the organizers of the 4th annual hunt, John Maxim and David Cline, have gotten plenty of messages from treasure hunters about where they can look.
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The first clue in Utah's $20,000 treasure hunt has been shared. The third annual hunt involves hikers going out and finding a chest — filled with $20,000 in cash — hidden in a remote location. Event organizers John Maxim and David Cline,...
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. (ABC4) – An Ontario woman was found dead at the Grand Canyon National Park Thursday evening. The woman has been identified as 41-year-old Melanie Goodine from Ottawa, Ontario. She was hiking out of the canyon after hiking to the Colorado River earlier that day. Park officials say around 5:50 p.m. they received […]
A former state legislator and current candidate for elected office in Box Elder County, Utah, has an idea that he and county officials believe could make bringing in seawater to replenish the Great Salt Lake much more feasible, at least from an economic standpoint.
With the Great Salt Lake already at a record-low level and expected to drop further this year, Utah officials are entertaining virtually any idea that could help reverse the decline. One of those ideas — piping seawater from the Pacific Ocean...
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — How can Utah residents know if they’re overwatering their lawns?. “Flip a coin,” says BYU Civil and Construction Engineering professor Rob Sowby, whose recent study suggests nearly half of Utahns are using too much water in an effort to keep their grass healthy.
SALT LAKE CITY — An early morning earthquake in Magna on Friday measured a magnitude of 2.5. According to the University of Utah Seismograph Stations, hundreds of people reported feeling the quake. The shaking began at 5:02 a.m on Friday. The university said that Friday’s event was actually an...
MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) has reported an update of the Serious Injury crash that is blocking traffic on Interstate 15 at 7800 South in Midvale. At this time, all traffic is being diverted off 7200 South Interstate 15. The Interstate 215 eastbound ramp to Interstate 15 is closed and is estimated […]
(KUTV) — Fighter pilots were practicing high-flying maneuvers on Friday as they prepped for the Warriors Over The Wasatch air and space show at Hill Air Force Base. “It is pretty aggressive flying, you're max performing the airplanes so a lot of Gs, a lot of maneuvers," said pilot Major Kristen “Beo” Wolfe. "It’s a lot of fun.”
