Helper, UT

Helper Legion goes late into the evening to get opening game victory

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Helper 19U baseball team worked late into the evening on the road last night to earn a victory over Minco 3-0 at the RBI Tournament in Burley, Idaho Thursday evening. Derek Robison had three RBI’s and on the mound Jordan Fossat got the victory for Helper. In...

Helper Legion travels to Idaho takes top spot at RBI Tournament

The Helper American Legion 19U team traveled to Idaho last weekend to play in the RBI Tournament. After taking their first game on Thursday 3-0 Over Minco, Helper would face a double header on Friday and then wrap things up on Saturday. The following is a recap of all the...
Victor Albert Romero – June 3 2022

Victor Albert Romero, 66, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2022 at Castleview Hospital while surrounded by loved ones. He was born December 31, 1955 to Jose and Erlinda Herrera Romero in Price, Utah. On October 21, 2000, he married the love of his life, Kelly Blackham in Elko, Nevada.
Samuel Leek – June 4 2022

On Saturday, June 4, 2022 Samuel Leek, 85, a loving husband and father of six, rode off peacefully to where the horizon and mountain line meet. Samuel was born February 19, 1938 in Scofield, Utah to Foster and Alta Theresa Wright Leek. Samuel was a cowboy of many trades. At an early age, he rode many trails herding sheep and breaking young horses. Sam became a talented horseman and passed that love and legacy on to his many children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. In his adventures Samuel drove a wrecker for Diamond T, drove trucks for Hachco, and was a foreman diesel mechanic for Peterbilt. His life led him back to Scofield where worked in the Valley Camp Mine until he was disabled. Throughout all the professions he held, he was a dedicated worker and never failed to put his all into anything he explored.
