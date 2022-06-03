ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

Lawyers offer legal guidance in Henderson anti-Biden sticker HOA dispute

By Dani Masten
Fox5 KVVU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - We have showed you how the HOA of a Henderson neighborhood has told one man he cannot display an anti-Biden bumper sticker on the back of his truck saying it is a nuisance to the neighborhood. Now, the HOA is saying he can keep...

www.fox5vegas.com

Comments / 39

Andrew Lashua
3d ago

I bet the board members are all "liberals". They really should look up the meaning of the word liberal.

Reply
22
Yah...Ok
3d ago

Yep this is gonna go bad eventually. Freedom of speech often forgets the cost of consequences. Keep being petty America...

Reply
6
Lori Woo
2d ago

Glad an attorney got involved! It's ridiculous to to harass him with fines! They can ignore his writing on his truck if it's so offensive to their eyes! Hope he wins!

Reply
3
Related
nevadacurrent.com

Short-term rental association planning legal fight against Clark County

The Greater Las Vegas Short Term Rental Association has raised half of the $100,000 goal for its “Host Legal Fund,” according to a Facebook post by one of its co-founders, who says the Clark County Commission “is protecting the resort hotels corporate profits and bowing down to the demands of their corporate donors.”
CLARK COUNTY, NV
fernleyreporter.com

‘Soft judiciary,’ criminal-reform legislation hurt police efforts to fight crime, gubernatorial candidate Lombardo says

A “soft judiciary” system in Nevada and the Legislature’s sweeping criminal reform legislation of 2021 are hampering efforts to fight crime, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said Wednesday on Nevada Newsmakers. Lombardo, the front-running Republican candidate for governor, told host Sam Shad that the Legislature’s criminal reform...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henderson, NV
Henderson, NV
Government
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Government
Fox5 KVVU

HELP of Southern Nevada Formula Giveaway

OSHA is adding new protection for workers who spend countless hours in the sun and heat. Advocates are pushing to keep wild horses wild and prevent roundups. Cannabis lounges waiting for green light to operate in Nevada. Updated: 4 hours ago. Cannabis lounges are waiting to open in Nevada, and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
knpr

Nevada will divest $89M in firearms company investments

Nevada will divest investments valued at $89 million in companies that profit from the manufacture or sale of assault-style weapons, state treasurer Zach Conine announced Thursday. The decision adds the state to the list of those that have exempted firearm businesses from their portfolios in recent years. Connecticut, Rhode Island...
NEVADA STATE
KDWN

NY governor signs law raising age to own semiautomatic rifle

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 06: Gov. Kathy Hochul signs legislation as she is surrounded by lawmakers during a bill signing ceremony at the Northeast Bronx YMCA on June 06, 2022 in New York City. Gov. Hochul signed a series of gun reform bills, that will strengthen already strict gun laws in the state. Passed by lawmakers last week, one restriction includes banning anyone under age 21 from buying or possessing a semi-automatic rifle, among a series of other changes. The bills were passed in the wake of two recent mass shootings where an 18-year-old man fatally shot 10 people and injured 3 in Buffalo, New York and just 10 days later an 18-year old man shot and killed 19 children and 2 adults at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hoa#Lawyers#Anti Biden#Sam Ash Injury
Channelocity

Richest neighborhoods in Las Vegas--do you own a home here?

(vichie81/Adobe Stock Images) Viva Las Vegas! Las Vegas is known as a sin city and an adult playground. Home to casinos, an infamous nightlife scene, and entertainment shows. This is a destination hotspot for millions of people. This big city has 641,903 people and 375 constituent neighborhoods, Las Vegas is the largest community in Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
KOLO TV Reno

Miss Nevada competition finds new home at Lake Tahoe

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Miss Nevada organization announced Monday it is relocating to Lake Tahoe after more than 10 years in Las Vegas. The Miss Nevada & Miss Nevada’s Outstanding Teen Competition 2022 will take place at Bally’s Lake Tahoe Casino Resort June 30 and July 1.
RENO, NV
8newsnow.com

Early voting continues in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Primary elections are quickly approaching in Nevada, but this weekend locals across the valley took advantage of early voting. The Centennial Center Boulevard voting site opens at 9 a.m and will be open until Friday, June 10. The turnout on Sunday has been steady, with people...
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Clark County warns of higher fines if caught using illegal fireworks

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With the Fourth of July holiday quickly approaching, Clark County is advising residents that fines for those caught using illegal fireworks have increased. According to a news release, the Nevada State Legislature authorized Clark County to increase the fines for illegal fireworks during the 2021...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Cannabis Lounges waiting for green light to light green

Las Vegas police looking for man who allegedly made threats toward synagogue. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a “suspicious person” they said made threatening comments at a local synagogue. 2-alarm fire damages building of former Las Vegas strip club. Uber shares list of unusual items left...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy