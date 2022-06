New technology is already being used in courtrooms at the Rita B. Garman Vermilion County Courthouse. And more is expected to be installed soon. Judges have requested the county upgrade technology in four courtrooms. The request includes a new sound system (with the ability to turn on or off microphones as needed), installing a courtroom evidence presentation system in each courtroom, and upgrading the fiber in the courthouse for better connectivity and speed.

VERMILION COUNTY, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO