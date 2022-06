SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Wine Walk Wednesday’s tasting event is returning to the downtown South Bend area on Wednesday, with three more dates scheduled throughout the summer. The event is a collaboration between the Downtown Dining Association of South Bend and Downtown South Bend Inc., with tastings held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the second Wednesday of June, July, August and September.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 20 HOURS AGO