A warmer weekend before storm chances return early next week

By Dave Fraser
 3 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) – There is a small chance early Friday evening for a passing thunderstorm shower across metro Denver and the Front Range.

A better chance for thunderstorms will be on the eastern plains of Colorado through about 9 p.m. There is a risk of lightning, gusty wind and hail with a few of those evening storms.

There’s only an isolated low 10% chance of a late-day thunderstorm in metro Denver over the weekend. So, most places along the Front Range will be dry. Temperatures are expected to heat into the low 80s.

Scattered storms will return to the area each afternoon, Monday through Wednesday. Those storms will bring lightning and gusty wind at times. The best chance will be in the afternoon to early evening. Temperatures are forecast to cool slightly into the upper 70s.

The weather looks to turn dry and warm for the end of next week with afternoon readings returning to the low to middle 80s.

