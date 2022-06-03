ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pirates, Rockies, Dodgers minor leaguers suspended by MLB

By Associated Press
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
Baseball 4 Mar 1998: A general view of a baseball laying in a glove on the grass during an Arizona Diamondbacks spring training game against the Chicago Cubs at Hohkam Stadium in Mesa, Arizona. The Diamondbacks defeated the Cubs 9-8. (Todd Warshaw)

NEW YORK — Pittsburgh infielder Rayber Romero, Colorado pitcher Stalyn Sanchez and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Geremias Valencia were suspended for 60 games each following positive tests under baseball’s minor league drug program.

Romero, on a Florida Complex League roster, and Sanchez, in the Dominican Summer League, tested positive for the performance-enhancing drug Stanozolol. Valencia, in the Dominican Summer League, tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Clostebol.

Twenty-six players have been suspended this year under the minor league drug program and six have been suspended under the major league drug program.

Community Policy