Jaime Edward Hartzell – May 28 2022

On Saturday, June 4, 2022 Samuel Leek, 85, a loving husband and father of six, rode off peacefully to where the horizon and mountain line meet. Samuel was born February 19, 1938 in Scofield, Utah to Foster and Alta Theresa Wright Leek. Samuel was a cowboy of many trades. At an early age, he rode many trails herding sheep and breaking young horses. Sam became a talented horseman and passed that love and legacy on to his many children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. In his adventures Samuel drove a wrecker for Diamond T, drove trucks for Hachco, and was a foreman diesel mechanic for Peterbilt. His life led him back to Scofield where worked in the Valley Camp Mine until he was disabled. Throughout all the professions he held, he was a dedicated worker and never failed to put his all into anything he explored.

SCOFIELD, UT ・ 20 HOURS AGO