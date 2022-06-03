Explicit coin with Md. State Police logo concerns Black troopers

LANHAM, Md. (7News) — A Maryland hit-and-run survivor opened up about why he's becoming an advocate for pedestrian safety after nearly dying more than one year ago. Inside his Lanham, Md. home, Benjamin Gates said he's lucky to be playing the cello again. "That is the love of my...
A 47-year-old woman was killed in Maryland after being ejected from her vehicle when she struck a tree while potentially driving while impaired, authorities announced. St. Mary’s County resident Michelle Lee Twigg, of Lexington Park, was driving in Chesapeake Bay in Calvert County on Breezy Point Road in the area of Blue Heron Drive when she struck a tree on Saturday, June 4, according to the Calvert County Sheriff.
DERMOTT, Ark. (AP) — Five people were killed and five others injured after a large truck collided with a van belonging to school serving disabled adults in southeast Arkansas, authorities said. The crash happened Monday afternoon on U.S. 65 when the 15-passenger van failed to yield when crossing U.S....
OZARK, Ala. (AP) — Two aviators were injured Monday when a military helicopter crashed near an Army base in southern Alabama, officials said. The AH-64 Apache helicopter was involved in an “aviation incident” near Ozark, Alabama, according to a news release from the Fort Rucker Public Affairs Office. The two-person aircrew was transported for medical treatment, but no fatalities were reported.
There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come […]
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will visit the Fire Museum of Maryland next week to see the effort to restore the fireboat “Tommy,” named for her father, former Baltimore Mayor Thomas D’Alesandro Jr.
After nearly six decades in service, the boat was decommissioned in 2015, and after years being stored at stored at Tradepoint Altantic/Sparrows Point, the vessel was transported to the museum in Lutherville last month.
Through her charitable foundation, Pelosi has supported the project to restore the boat. At a press conference scheduled Monday, June 13 at 10 a.m., she’s expected to urge her friends, family and the public to join in the preservation campaign.
Once the boat is fully restored, visitors will be able to step aboard, tour the wheelhouse and learn about the importance of marine firefighting for port cities like Baltimore.
The dispute over a proposed massive development on Maryland’s Eastern Shore is back in court. Eleven Talbot County residents and a nonprofit group formed by one of them have sued the Maryland Department of the Environment. They accuse the agency of violating state law by letting construction proceed at the Lakeside development in Trappe after the county planning commission withdrew its approval.
LAUREL, Md. — Even after the announcement that Abbott Nutrition resume production of its specialty formula Elecare at its factor in Michigan, families are still struggling with the nationwide infant formula shortage. Recognizing that relief is still weeks away for parents desperate to feed their children, one Maryland mom...
BIRCH RIVER, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia sheriff’s deputy was killed, another was injured and a surviving suspect has been charged with murder after a shootout at a residence. The Nicholas County deputy sheriff, Tom Baker, was killed Friday night while responding to a domestic disturbance in...
ABINGDON, Va. (AP) — A southwest Virginia county recently rededicated two Confederate monuments after relocating them from a downtown courthouse lawn to make way for construction. A ceremony was held Friday at a new park in Abingdon that was paid for by community donations, the Bristol Herald-Courier reported. One...
Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the […]
A woman died last weekend after she was critically injured during a hit-and-run crash last month in Fairfax County, Virginia, police said. Daniela Bonilla Betancourt, 18, of Alexandria, was struck by an SUV while trying to cross the Little River Turnpike from south to north inside the crosswalk near Oasis Drive just before 10:30 p.m. on May 22.
A woman was thrown from a horse and trampled at a Maryland state park, according to officials. First responders were called to Gunpowder Falls State Park around 1 p.m. Eastern time on Saturday, June 4, to rescue the injured woman, the Baltimore County Fire Department said. Several agencies responded to...
RescueMeds Pharmacy has announced its opening in Annapolis, MD. Led by CEO Colleen Shields, RescueMeds is an anomaly in the pharmacy world. Rescue Meds is a fixture for many attorneys and stakeholders in the worker’s compensation space. RescueMeds exclusively serves injured workers in Maryland, as well as Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts. More states […]
A man airlifted to an area hospital in Maryland after suffering a head injury on Monday, June 5, State Police said. The 27-year-old man reportedly was struck by a tree limb in the head on Sassafras Road in the Town of Galena and required medical assistance. A spokesperson for the...
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette said Monday that he plans to travel to Africa just as the primary campaign season kicks into high gear, banking that his name recognition is so strong he can afford to leave the country with his job on the line.
