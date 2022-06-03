ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Explicit coin with Md. State Police logo concerns Black troopers

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE — A challenge coin inscribed with the Maryland State Police logo along with graphic imagery and offensive language has some troopers concerned that it’s a potential response to...

Daily Voice

Woman, 47, Killed In Rollover Crash In Chesapeake Bay: Sheriff

A 47-year-old woman was killed in Maryland after being ejected from her vehicle when she struck a tree while potentially driving while impaired, authorities announced. St. Mary’s County resident Michelle Lee Twigg, of Lexington Park, was driving in Chesapeake Bay in Calvert County on Breezy Point Road in the area of Blue Heron Drive when she struck a tree on Saturday, June 4, according to the Calvert County Sheriff.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
WTOP

5 killed, 5 hurt when van collides with truck in Arkansas

DERMOTT, Ark. (AP) — Five people were killed and five others injured after a large truck collided with a van belonging to school serving disabled adults in southeast Arkansas, authorities said. The crash happened Monday afternoon on U.S. 65 when the 15-passenger van failed to yield when crossing U.S....
ARKANSAS STATE
WTOP

2 injured in military helicopter crash in southern Alabama

OZARK, Ala. (AP) — Two aviators were injured Monday when a military helicopter crashed near an Army base in southern Alabama, officials said. The AH-64 Apache helicopter was involved in an “aviation incident” near Ozark, Alabama, according to a news release from the Fort Rucker Public Affairs Office. The two-person aircrew was transported for medical treatment, but no fatalities were reported.
OZARK, AL
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Counties with the oldest homes in Maryland

There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come […]
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

House Speaker Pelosi To Visit Tugboat Named For Her Father At Fire Museum of Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will visit the Fire Museum of Maryland next week to see the effort to restore the fireboat “Tommy,” named for her father, former Baltimore Mayor Thomas D’Alesandro Jr. After nearly six decades in service, the boat was decommissioned in 2015, and after years being stored at stored at Tradepoint Altantic/Sparrows Point, the vessel was transported to the museum in Lutherville last month. Through her charitable foundation, Pelosi has supported the project to restore the boat. At a press conference scheduled Monday, June 13 at 10 a.m., she’s expected to urge her friends, family and the public to join in the preservation campaign. Once the boat is fully restored, visitors will be able to step aboard, tour the wheelhouse and learn about the importance of marine firefighting for port cities like Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Journal

Lawsuit seeks to halt large development on Maryland’s Eastern Shore

The dispute over a proposed massive development on Maryland’s Eastern Shore is back in court. Eleven Talbot County residents and a nonprofit group formed by one of them have sued the Maryland Department of the Environment. They accuse the agency of violating state law by letting construction proceed at the Lakeside development in Trappe after the county planning commission withdrew its approval.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
WTOP

West Virginia deputy sheriff fatally shot, 1 suspect killed

BIRCH RIVER, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia sheriff’s deputy was killed, another was injured and a surviving suspect has been charged with murder after a shootout at a residence. The Nicholas County deputy sheriff, Tom Baker, was killed Friday night while responding to a domestic disturbance in...
BIRCH RIVER, WV
WTOP

Virginia county moves, rededicates Confederate monuments

ABINGDON, Va. (AP) — A southwest Virginia county recently rededicated two Confederate monuments after relocating them from a downtown courthouse lawn to make way for construction. A ceremony was held Friday at a new park in Abingdon that was paid for by community donations, the Bristol Herald-Courier reported. One...
ABINGDON, VA
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Lowest-earning counties in Maryland

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the […]
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Pedestrian, 18, dies after hit-and-run crash in Lincolnia

A woman died last weekend after she was critically injured during a hit-and-run crash last month in Fairfax County, Virginia, police said. Daniela Bonilla Betancourt, 18, of Alexandria, was struck by an SUV while trying to cross the Little River Turnpike from south to north inside the crosswalk near Oasis Drive just before 10:30 p.m. on May 22.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland’s Only Workers Comp Pharmacy Now Open in Annapolis

RescueMeds Pharmacy has announced its opening in Annapolis, MD. Led by CEO Colleen Shields, RescueMeds is an anomaly in the pharmacy world. Rescue Meds is a fixture for many attorneys and stakeholders in the worker’s compensation space. RescueMeds exclusively serves injured workers in Maryland, as well as Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts. More states […]
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WTOP

La Follette headed to Africa during height of campaign

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette said Monday that he plans to travel to Africa just as the primary campaign season kicks into high gear, banking that his name recognition is so strong he can afford to leave the country with his job on the line.
WISCONSIN STATE

