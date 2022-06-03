ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Cancer Network of West Michigan names new executive director

By Michele DeSelms
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p353M_0fzyG3p900

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Cancer Network of West Michigan has named a new executive director.

Dr. Shruti Jolly, a radiation oncologist, says the network streamlines services to cancer care through a collaboration of resources: Trinity Health Muskegon, Trinity Health Saint Mary’s Grand Rapids and the University of Michigan Health-West. The network is backed by the U-M Health in Ann Arbor.

Jolly says it takes the best of what’s already here and brings it to the next level without having to travel for treatment. She also points to the “seamless” way the system works by having a central access point and a dedicated phone line staffed by oncology nurses.

“The goal is to make navigating the entire cancer treatment process simple for patients and providers across West Michigan,” Jolly said.

To reach the network, call 800.211.8181.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Related
wgvunews.org

New collaboration looks to address Michigan’s growing nursing shortage

The hope of increasing the number of nurses across the state of Michigan comes through a collaboration with community colleges and four-year universities; the goal is to develop a Bachelor of Science in Nursing program, where, aspiring nurses can earn a bachelor’s degree at 28 new locations across the state.
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

Hope Network to hire new employees on-site at job fair

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hope Network is scheduled to hold a job fair this week. Applicants may be hired immediately on-site. The job fair is set to take place Wednesday, June 8 from 1–6 p.m. at their location on Leonard Street in Grand Rapids. The nonprofit tells us...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
Grand Rapids, MI
Society
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Grand Rapids, MI
Health
Grand Rapids, MI
Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
Grand Rapids, MI
Government
bigrapidsnews.com

Every Michigan restaurant to be featured on 'Restaurant: Impossible'

"Restaurant: Impossible" fans rejoice: Chef Robert Irvine is filming his fifth Michigan-based restaurant next week. The show is coming to Leah's Korner Kafe in the city of Coleman on June 13-14. Having the program produce an episode there means a facelift for Leah's, provided by the show's $10,000 budget, and a grand reopening meal to help promote the business.
COLEMAN, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

PHOTOS: New Spectrum Health clinic in Big Rapids breaks ground

BIG RAPIDS — Spectrum Health West Michigan broke ground on the new facility planned for Big Rapids next to Menards on 215th Avenue during a ceremony Thursday. Andrea Leslie, president of Spectrum Health Big Rapids and Reed City thanked those who gathered for the groundbreaking, saying she was grateful to be able to celebrate this new chapter of healthcare in Big Rapids.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Michigan#Cancer Treatment#Cancer Care#Radiation Oncologist#The Cancer Network#Trinity Health Muskegon#The U M Health#Nexstar Media Inc
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Chicken and waffles franchise coming to Grand Rapids

A fast-casual chain known for its portable chicken and waffles is coming to Celebration Village this fall. Franchisee Ann Murad will open a Chick’nCone location at 2090 Celebration Drive NE, Suite 124, in Grand Rapids’ Celebration Village this fall. This will be the first Chick’nCone franchise in West...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD TV8

Creating unique, hand-crafted custom knives

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Father’s Day is coming up really fast and if you’re looking to get something for the guy who has everything, or may be a little tough to shop for, we have the perfect thing! A one of a kind experience that involves learning a new skill, and creating something really cool […]
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
macaronikid.com

Summer Road Trip Ideas Within a Few Hours of Grand Rapids

As a kid, I remember the best part of summer was the vacations and road trips my family would take. We live in a world where we feel we have to constantly be on the go and fill up our schedules to feel productive and accomplished. But this summer, I challenge you to pause and spend some time with your family. Although gas prices are soaring and everything has increased in price, don't let it stop you from taking a vacation, road trip, or even a day trip to create memories with your family. We only have a short period of time with our kids before they leave for college, get married, move out, etc. Let's make the most of the time we have with those we love. Your kids will never forget the experiences you give them. Check out some cool places in Michigan that would make a great day trip or weekend trip for your family.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
macaronikid.com

12 Great Camping Spots in Grand Rapids

The best part about summer is hitting the outdoors. Whether you like boating, hiking, fishing, visiting the beach, or camping, there are many things to do in Grand Rapids or the surrounding areas. We only have a couple of months to enjoy the warm weather in Grand Rapids so we do not want to waste them indoors. Whether your family loves camping or has camping on the bucket list, I have a list of some places to camp that are not that far from Grand Rapids. Get out and try something new this summer!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD TV8

Barry County sheriff: State blocked election investigation

Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf has filed a lawsuit in the Michigan Court of Claims accusing Attorney General Dana Nessel, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and the Michigan State Police of illegally blocking his investigation. The lawsuit alleges that the state is investigating his office and has interviewed one of his deputies under subpoena.
BARRY COUNTY, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy