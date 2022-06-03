Cancer Network of West Michigan names new executive director

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Cancer Network of West Michigan has named a new executive director.

Dr. Shruti Jolly, a radiation oncologist, says the network streamlines services to cancer care through a collaboration of resources: Trinity Health Muskegon, Trinity Health Saint Mary’s Grand Rapids and the University of Michigan Health-West. The network is backed by the U-M Health in Ann Arbor.

Jolly says it takes the best of what’s already here and brings it to the next level without having to travel for treatment. She also points to the “seamless” way the system works by having a central access point and a dedicated phone line staffed by oncology nurses.

“The goal is to make navigating the entire cancer treatment process simple for patients and providers across West Michigan,” Jolly said.

To reach the network, call 800.211.8181.

