Fire engulfs trucking facility in Rockdale, damage estimated at $1 million

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A huge fire at a trucking facility in Rockdale has generated plumes of black smoke out that can be seen for miles.

The fire occurred Friday afternoon at Longhorn Trucking near Joliet in a building with dozens of semi-tractors and trailers.

Tires inside the building accounted for the heavy black smoke.

Rockdale Police Chief Robert Dykstra said he and firefighters who arrived first on the scene were told one man was trapped inside.

Fire engulfs part of Longhorn Trucking in Rockdale. Photo credit Rockdale Police Chief Robert Dykstra

“We made entry and were able to find the subject and get him out. He did not need medical help. We evacuated everybody else from around the building,” he told WBBM Newsradio.

Dykstra said nearly half of the building is destroyed, with losses estimated at $1 million.

Fire investigators are on the scene.

Dykstra said a truck parked outside the building may have caught fire and started the larger blaze.

