ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaux Bridge, LA

WATCH: Breaux Bridge duo walk out of Walmart without paying, make possible threat

By Mark Rigsby
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eaQ1R_0fzyEKof00

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — Breaux Bridge Police are searching for a pair who walked out of the local Walmart with over $200 worth of items without paying.

According to video footage provided by Walmart and police, the pair can be seen arguing with the store’s personnel while attempting to leave. During a tussle over the shopping cart, the woman can be seen reaching into her fanny pack. Police say Walmart personnel interpreted this as a threat in which the woman may have had a gun, so the manager decided to let the woman leave.

Police say the duo will face theft and aggravated assault charges when they are caught. If you recognize these people, you are asked to call Breaux Bridge Police at (337) 332-2186.

‘Tiger King’ star ‘Doc’ Antle booked into South Carolina jail
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E33nt_0fzyEKof00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GMGPc_0fzyEKof00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uKxa8_0fzyEKof00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 12

McGee Pamela Rivers
2d ago

they get everything for free from the govt, and they still feel the need to steal. they just keep perpetuating their stereotype!

Reply
4
Karen Sexton
3d ago

How do they think they won't get caught? 🤔 Note how the man left the woman on her on without assisting her. Bad choices on her part all around.

Reply
3
Related
MyArkLaMiss

Deputies: Two nabbed for looting hurricane-damaged hotel

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) –  Two women are behind bars for allegedly barging into an abandoned hurricane-damaged hotel in an attempt to steal whatever they could get away with, authorities say.  According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, the crime occured Friday (June 3) morning at a Galliano hotel that had been closed since it […]
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Breaux Bridge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Breaux Bridge, LA
State
South Carolina State
houmatimes.com

Two Women Arrested for Looting at Galliano Hotel Damaged by Hurricane Ida

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that two women were arrested on Friday after they were caught stealing items from a Galliano hotel that had suffered significant damage from Hurricane Ida in 2021. Dana Chouest, 58, of Golden Meadow and Dena Leboeuf, 46, of Galliano were each charged with looting.
GALLIANO, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
kalb.com

APD investigating attempted ATM theft

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating an attempted ATM theft that occurred Sunday, June 5, at approximately 5 a.m. in the 4500 block of Lee Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a stolen Ford F-250 attached by chains to an ATM. Two Black...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Missing Juvenile: Jada Moore of Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Authorities are asking for your help locating 15-year-old Jada Moore of Alexandria. The Alexandria Police Department describes her as being approximately 5′2″ and weighing about 165 pounds. She should have her 18-month-old daughter Remy with her. She was last seen in the area of Bolton and Rapides Avenues.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Nationwide Report

48-year-old Shane King dead after a motorcycle crash on LA 42 in Ascension Parish (Ascension Parish, LA)

48-year-old Shane King dead after a motorcycle crash on LA 42 in Ascension Parish (Ascension Parish, LA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 48-year-old Shane King, of Gonzales, as the man who lost his life following a single-vehicle accident that also injured his passenger on Saturday in Ascension Parish. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place on LA 42 at LA 431 in Ascension Parish just after 3:00 a.m. [...]
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Additional Charge for Louisiana Driver in Fatal May 1st Crash That Left a Mother and Child Dead

Additional Charge for Louisiana Driver in Fatal May 1st Crash That Left a Mother and Child Dead. Louisiana – On June 5, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Mark Dyer Jr. was arrested on an additional charge related to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 3185 at the intersection with Ridgefield Road on May 1, 2022. Emily Ledet, 20, was killed in the crash, as was her infant child, Khalil Ledet. Emily Ledet was nine months pregnant at the time of the accident. Before the mother died from her injuries, medical personnel were able to deliver Khalil Ledet.
LOUISIANA STATE
WGNO

WGNO

24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy