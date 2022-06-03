ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatfield, MN

Bomber softball swept by Chatfield in Section 1AA championship

By Alec Hamilton
cannonfallsbeacon.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cannon Falls Bombers softball team was swept in consecutive games Thursday evening by the Chatfield Gophers for the Section 1AA championship and trip to the state tournament. The Bombers lost the first game 9-1 and then were 10-runned in six innings during the second game 11-0. They previously...

www.cannonfallsbeacon.com

