ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Suspects sentenced in Davon McNeal murder

By Stephanie Ramirez
fox5dc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - "They got a slap in the wrist, I got slapped in my face," said Crystal McNeal in response to the sentences handed down on Friday for three of the four suspects charged in the murder of her 11-year-old son, Davon McNeal. Three of the suspects sentenced on...

www.fox5dc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Oxygen

Long-Time Suspect In 1991 Case Of Murdered Pennsylvania Mom Arrested With Ex-Wife's Help

A Pennsylvania man is under arrest more than 30 years after authorities found his neighbor dead in her young son’s bedroom. Robert Atkins, 56, was charged with a number of offenses related to the violent murder of Joy Hibbs, 35, the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. Authorities say Atkins — who lived two houses down from the Hibbs family — was one of several suspects questioned by Bristol Township police in the initial stages of the investigation.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WUSA9

Two inmates die at DC Jail, investigation underway

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The above video is from a 2021 story featuring a tour of the current jail. Authorities are investigating after two people died over the weekend at the DC Jail. A Department of Corrections spokesperson confirmed that Ramone O’Neal, 28, died on Friday. Then, on...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
SFGate

Man gets life in prison, plus 45 years, in beheading case

A New Hampshire man convicted of killing his wife’s co-worker and forcing her to behead him was sentenced Friday to life in prison, plus 45 years. Armando Barron, 32, was convicted Thursday of first-degree murder, which carries a mandatory sentence of life without parole. A judge imposed additional time as recommended by prosecutors for other crimes, including kidnapping, criminal solicitation and assault.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muriel Bowser
Benzinga

Man Who Won $10M In Lottery Sentenced To Life In Prison

A North Carolina man who won $10 million from a scratch-off lottery card is not going to have many chances to spend his fortune – he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2020 murder of his girlfriend. The Crime: According to combined...
LOTTERY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Sentencing#Gun Violence#Violent Crime#Carlo General#D C Violence Interrupter
Fox News

Kentucky doctor accused of plotting to have ex killed in delivery of 'Christmas flowers' after custody battle

She took care of kids for a living, until federal prosecutors allege she tried to pay a stranger $7,000 to take care of her former husband -- for good. A Kentucky pediatrician was remanded without bail Thursday after the Justice Department accused her of plotting to have her ex-husband killed in an alleged murder-for-hire that involved nurses in her office, a former nanny and an undercover operative.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
HipHopDX.com

Infamous 'Clout Chaser' Celina Powell Sentenced To 2 Years In Prison

Denver, CO – The name Celina Powell probably shouldn’t ring a bell in the rap community — but it does. The infamous “clout chaser” has claimed to have slept with numerous rappers, including Snoop Dogg, Young Thug and Offset. She even admitted to faking a paternity test alleging the Migos rapper had impregnated her.
DENVER, CO
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced to Over 6 Years for Drug Conspiracy and Providing an Ak-47 Used to Facilitate Crack Sales

Louisiana Man Sentenced to Over 6 Years for Drug Conspiracy and Providing an Ak-47 Used to Facilitate Crack Sales. Louisiana – On May 11, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that U.S. District Court Judge Wendy B. Vitter sentenced Lionel Cooley, age 45, a resident of Slidell, Louisiana, on May, 10, 2022, to 78 months (6 years, 6 months) of imprisonment, four years of supervised release and a mandatory $200 special assessment fee for conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and 28 grams or more of crack, and for providing an AK-47 firearm to codefendant Blake Monroe that was used to facilitate Monroe’s crack sales, in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(B), and 846, and Title 18, United States Code, Section 924(o). Cooley plead guilty on October 27, 2021.
SLIDELL, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy