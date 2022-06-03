ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Top young trapshooters compete in Alabama

WSFA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorning Smile: Local senior enjoyed prom and...

www.wsfa.com

tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban all smiles on the lake with Alabama leadership group

We are getting closer to the regular season for Alabama football. Coach Nick Saban had his leadership players at Lake Tuscaloosa for a team bonding experience. Some players were in Saban’s boat while others were on jet skis and riding tubes. Players such as DJ Dale, Henry To’oto’o, Will Anderson, and Jaylen Moody were featured in photos. The teams that have won national championships in the Saban era are those who have bonded well in the offseason. No matter if it was 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, or 2020, each national title group found ways to click. Alabama fell short of a national championship in 2021, but its fans want to see a return to a finished goal.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WSFA

Park Crossing hires Lockett as new head football coach

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Park Crossing High School has named a new head football coach to lead the Thunderbirds into the 2022 season. Coach Tywanois “Ty” Lockett comes to PCHS with 22 years of experience, including eight in Alabama and 14 in neighboring Georgia. He’s coming to Montgomery...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Sends Offer to Eighth-Grade Quarterback Prospect

The Alabama Crimson Tide football program has sent an offer to class of 2026 quarterback prospect Julian Lewis. Lewis, a Ga., native will be entering high school this upcoming fall, but is already well decorated heading into the next chapter of his life. According to his twitter account, Lewis is...
WSFA

Auburn Baseball wins Super Regionals over UCLA

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn Baseball is off to the Super Regionals after winning 11-4 against UCLA in the Regional Championship game Monday afternoon. The win comes after the game was halted late Sunday night by a rain delay. Auburn entered Monday’s restart leading 9-0 with one out in the bottom of the sixth.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Alabama offensive lineman transferring to Connecticut

Alabama freshman offensive lineman Dayne Shor is transferring to Connecticut, he announced Sunday evening. Shor entered the transfer portal early last month, releasing a statement at the time that he had been “dealing with the struggle of mental health.” Shor noted at the time that he had received treatment for his conditions at Herren Wellness in Massachusetts, a facility that is about 55 miles from UConn’s campus.
ALABAMA STATE
College Football HQ

Auburn football schedule for 2022 season

How do things look for Auburn in the SEC picture and playoff race this season? Let's take a look at the Auburn football schedule for the Tigers' 2022 season Auburn football 2022 scheduleWeek 1, Sept. 3 vs. Mercer Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. San Jose State Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. Penn State Week 4, Sept. 24 ...
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kelvon McBride, ATH out of Alabama, announces SEC commitment

Kelvon McBride, a 3-star athlete out of Mobile, Alabama, has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. McBride announced a commitment to play at Vanderbilt, as the recruit out of Cottage Hill Christian Academy could be in line to be a linebacker for the Commodores in the class of 2023. He’s listed at 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, and is ranked the No. 64 linebacker in the class, according to the 247Sports Composite, and the No. 33 player in the state of Alabama.
MOBILE, AL
WSFA

Janasky Fleming hired at Pike County High School

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Longtime Dothan teacher and coach Janasky Fleming has been hired at Pike County High School. Fleming has served in a number of roles with Dothan City Schools including an assistant football coach, head girl’s basketball coach at Northview, head boy’s coach at Northview and head boy’s basketball coach for the Dothan Wolves.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Former Dothan high basketball coach takes job at Pike Co. High School

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Janasky Fleming served nearly two decades as the head basketball coach for Dothan/Northview before resigning this past February. Sunday, via Facebook, Fleming announced that he will take his talents to Pike County High School where he will lead the Bulldogs boys basketball program. He will also serve as an assistant coach for the football team.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

New snakebite program at UAB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new snakebite program at UAB aims to provide better long term treatment of venomous bites, as well as gain a better understanding of effects from a snakebite. According to UAB, only about five people die per year from snakebite in America. But what about the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Lake homes, cats and dogs, and the Trump endorsement: Down in Alabama

The lakefront and lake-accessible real-estate market in Alabama has reached a milestone. Residents on some Birmingham Southside streets are buzzing about reports of dogs that are believed to be out killing cats at night. Mo Brooks is trying to mend fences with former President Donald Trump. The “Down in Alabama”...
AL.com

Alabama doctors launch nation’s first follow up clinic for snakebites

Snakebites rarely kill humans, but doctors at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital found that patients who survived often suffered swelling and muscle damage long after the threat of death had passed. Last year, toxicologists and wound care specialists came together to create the nation’s first comprehensive snakebite clinic...
ALABAMA STATE
Troy Messenger

Hugh Fountain resigns as Pike Lib coach

In a statement released by Pike Liberal Arts School, it has been revealed that longtime football coach Hugh Fountain will no longer serve as head football coach and athletic director just a week after being hired. In the statement, released by Pike Head of School Eric Burkett, it was revealed...

