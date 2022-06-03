ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Fire department responds to another fire at feedlot under investigation

By JOHNATHAN HOGAN jhogan@postregister.com
Post Register
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Idaho Falls Fire Department once again responded to extinguish a fire at a feedlot on Kathleen Street. The fire marks the third time the fire department has been to the feedlot, which is under investigation after the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office received tips and videos about livestock being improperly slaughtered...

www.postregister.com

Comments / 3

Related
eastidahonews.com

ISP responding to single vehicle crash on I-15 near Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 15 at milepost 123, just north of Idaho Falls. The crash occurred around 9 a.m. Tuesday. ISP Lt. Marvin Crain told EastIdahoNews.com the vehicle was traveling southbound when the crash happened. He said the vehicle...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Traffic Stop Near Idaho Falls Yields Thousands of Fentanyl Pills

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A couple thousands fentanyl pills were seized by Idaho State Police during a traffic stop near Idaho Falls during the weekend that resulted in the arrest of four people. Two women, ages 36 and 38, from Minnesota were booked into the Bonneville County Jail on Sunday one various drug charges including possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, according to Idaho State Police. A trooper stopped a Hyundai SUV headed north on Interstate 15 with four people inside. The vehicle was eventually searched and troopers allegedly found 2,000 fentanyl pills worth an estimated $55,000. ISP also alleges methamphetamine, marijuana, and a loaded gun was also found. The two other passengers, both male non-citizens, in the car were arrested. The incident remains under investigation.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Fugitive headbutted, spit on officers after lengthy 96 mph chase

A fugitive was arrested Saturday afternoon following a lengthy high-speed chase that began on Pocatello's north side and ended near McCammon, police said. Matthew Robert Chaffin, 30, of Chubbuck, was arrested on three outstanding warrants and also faces felony charges of eluding police, destruction of evidence, possession of a controlled substance and battery on a police officer, according to police and court records the Idaho State Journal obtained Monday. He...
POCATELLO, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
Bonneville County, ID
Crime & Safety
County
Bonneville County, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Idaho Falls, ID
Accidents
Local
Idaho Accidents
Bonneville County, ID
Accidents
Idaho Falls, ID
Crime & Safety
Gephardt Daily

Police say 21-year-old Cache County man drowns at Idaho reservoir

PRESTON, Idaho, June 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 21-year-old Cache County man drowned Sunday at Foster Reservoir, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Dispatchers received reports about a possible drowning at Foster Reservoir north of Preston about 5:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office states in a news release posted on its Facebook page. The man was on a small raft when he tipped over approximately 30 yards from the south shore, the release states.
CACHE COUNTY, UT
Idaho State Journal

Authorities: Two women arrested after state police find nearly 2,000 fentanyl pills in SUV on I-15 in East Idaho

IDAHO FALLS — Two Minnesota women and two non-U.S. citizen men were arrested on Sunday after state police pulled over an SUV on Interstate 15 in the Idaho Falls area and found nearly 2,000 fentanyl pills inside, authorities said. Cyndie Chavez, 38, and Virginia Adams, 36, are currently being held at the Bonneville County Jail on several charges after state troopers found the fentanyl along with meth, marijuana and a loaded firearm in the Hyundai Santa Fe the women were traveling in, state police said. ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Authorities: Woman arrested following high-speed chase that started near downtown Pocatello, entered Chubbuck before coming back to Gate City

A woman has been arrested following a high-speed chase that began near downtown Pocatello, entered Chubbuck and then ended when the suspect vehicle was abandoned outside a local church. The pursuit began in the area of North Main and West Greeley streets shortly after 5 p.m. Monday when a Bannock County sheriff's deputy spotted an adult female fugitive in a car. The deputy initiated a pursuit which continued at high...
POCATELLO, ID
ABC4

Utah man found dead in apparent raft drowning in Idaho

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) – A Utah man was found dead in Idaho after an apparent drowning on Sunday night. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim as a 21-year-old man from Northern Cache County, Utah. His name will not be released until his family members have been notified. Deputies say the fatal […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty#Legislature#Feedlot#Humane Slaughter Act#Accident#Rv#Sgt#Animal Recovery Mission#Arm
KSLTV

Utah man drowns in Idaho

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho — A Utah man was found after drowning in Foster Reservoir in Idaho Sunday. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, around 5:30 p.m. Franklin County Dispatch got a call reporting a possible drowning at Foster Reservoir, north of Preston, off Highway 34. The caller reported a man who had been on a small raft that had tipped approximately 30 yards from the south shore.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local man shot by police near Red Lion in 2020 paralyzed from incident, sentenced to 12 years probation

POCATELLO — A local man who Pocatello police shot near the Red Lion Hotel in September 2020 after he stole a firearm from a residence and led police on an intense manhunt was sentenced Monday to 12 years of felony probation. Jake Lee Sheeler, received the sentence from 6th District Judge Robert C. Naftz during a hearing held at the Bannock County Courthouse in Pocatello. Sheeler in March pleaded guilty...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Fugitive arrested following 96 mph chase that began in Pocatello and ended near McCammon

A fugitive was arrested Saturday afternoon following a lengthy high-speed chase that began on Pocatello's north side and ended near McCammon. Pocatello police spotted the adult male fugitive driving a Ford pickup truck on the North Main Street Extension near Garrett Way around 3 p.m. and attempted to pull him over but he accelerated toward the downtown, authorities said. Pocatello police said they continued pursuing the fugitive through downtown Pocatello...
POCATELLO, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Accidents
Idaho State Journal

Local man accused of shooting gun while inside home with three children facing 45 years in prison

AMERICAN FALLS — A 35-year-old local man faces numerous felony charges after police say he shot a firearm numerous times Sunday evening while at an American Falls home with three children and a woman inside. American Falls man Scott A. Alvey has been charged with three counts of injury to a child and discharging a firearm at an occupied house, all felonies, and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest following the incident. ...
AMERICAN FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Fundraiser launched for family of local man who died in tragic tree accident

POCATELLO — A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family of a man who fell from a tree near Idaho State University on Tuesday and died later that evening. Darin Williams, 35, of Pocatello died shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday following the 1:30 p.m. incident that occurred on the 400 block of South Sixth Avenue while Williams was up in a tree using a chainsaw to cut down branches. ...
Post Register

Are local school districts prepared for an Uvalde-like event?

After the school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 children and two teachers May 24, many people in the U.S. were reminded of the threat that students and teachers face as the list of mass school shootings in the U.S. continues to grow. Many schools...
UVALDE, TX
Post Register

Fish and Game: Several bats in Idaho cave have 'white-nose syndrome'

PRESTON, Idaho (CBS2) — Six bats collected from an eastern Idaho cave have tested positive for a deadly fungus. Idaho Fish and Game says the bats tested from the Minnetonka Cave in Bear Lake County have what's known as white-nose syndrome. It's the first known case of the fungus in Idaho after 10 years of testing.
BEAR LAKE COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Major traffic slowdown on I-15 after trailer crash

INKOM — Traffic on southbound Interstate 15 is being diverted through Inkom after a truck pulling a trailer crashed and is blocking multiple lanes of travel. The crash occurred at about 11:40 a.m. Thursday at milepost 57, according to Idaho State Police Lt. Mike Winans. Winans said the trailer...
Idaho State Journal

Police: Man suspected of committing drug crimes in police custody after high speed chase

POCATELLO — An adult male suspected of committing drug crimes is now in police custody following a high-speed chase that ended with police executing a PIT maneuver, Pocatello police said. The incident began to unfold around 3:20 p.m. Thursday when Pocatello police attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle near the Ross Dress for Less discount department store, but the driver, whom police are still working to identify, fled from the scene at a high rate of speed, police said. ...
POCATELLO, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy