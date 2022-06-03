Fire department responds to another fire at feedlot under investigation

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A couple thousands fentanyl pills were seized by Idaho State Police during a traffic stop near Idaho Falls during the weekend that resulted in the arrest of four people. Two women, ages 36 and 38, from Minnesota were booked into the Bonneville County Jail on Sunday one various drug charges including possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, according to Idaho State Police. A trooper stopped a Hyundai SUV headed north on Interstate 15 with four people inside. The vehicle was eventually searched and troopers allegedly found 2,000 fentanyl pills worth an estimated $55,000. ISP also alleges methamphetamine, marijuana, and a loaded gun was also found. The two other passengers, both male non-citizens, in the car were arrested. The incident remains under investigation.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 10 HOURS AGO