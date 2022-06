DES MOINES — After a slow start spring planting is almost complete, and Iowa farmers are actually ahead of the five-year average for getting seed in the field. A few days of light rainfall last week resulted in 4.8 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fieldwork activities included replanting wet fields, cutting hay, and chemical applications where winds allowed.

IOWA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO