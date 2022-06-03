ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Providence, RI

Fridges recalled due to choking hazard from ice maker

By Sarah Doiron
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tPAPy_0fzyBSfS00

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More than 360,000 refrigerators are being recalled because the attached ice machine poses a choking hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) .

The CPSC said ice level detector arm inside the Frigidaire and Electrolux side-by-side, top freezer and multi-door refrigerators can break into pieces and fall into the ice bucket.

The recall involves 13 models of Frigidaire refrigerators and one Electrolux model refrigerator.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4atlBi_0fzyBSfS00
Courtesy: CPSC

Electrolux has received 185 reports of the ice level detector arms breaking, one of which involved gum lacerations.

The recalled refrigerators were sold at appliance stores nationwide between April 2020 and March 2022.

Those who purchased one of the recalled refrigerators are urged to stop using the ice makers, empty the ice bucket and contact Electrolux for details on how to receive a new ice maker free of charge.

More Information: Refrigerator Recall

