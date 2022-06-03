ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Find relief by putting pressure where it counts with this compression sleeve

By Audacy Staff
 4 days ago

Compression therapy is one of the easiest ways to make taking some time off your feet really useful. The right home compression therapy device can help with swelling, blood clots, improve athletic performance, and it just feels nice after. That’s why Thrive X Heat Compression Leg Massager Sleeve is perfect if you find yourself looking forward to getting off your feet at the end of a long day. This massaging pressure sleeve is on sale for $68.99 (Reg. $119) with code THRIVE11.

Chronic pain and soreness is no joke, but once you get your compression routine down, the results can bring so much relief. That’s what happened for one reviewer who wrote, “Got these for my husband to recover from hi[s] bike rides. He suffers from tight calves and plantar fasciitis. He's been pleasantly surprised with the results!”

Rated 4/5 stars by verified purchasers, the Thrive X is more than just a compression sleeve. It’s no joke when it calls itself a massager. From one screen, you can toggle through six modes of control and change the pressure and temperature intensity on your leg. Switch between low, medium, and high depending on your comfort and what works for your body.

You can even turn on air compression therapy that could help with circulation and support the veins in your leg. This type of physical therapy works great after a tough workout. Get home from the gym and turn on a massage and compression routine to make your post-workout time a little more enjoyable and a lot less sore. Whether you had a full routine at the gym or have been hitting the home workout regimen , some time in the compression sleeve after is bound to be a comfort.

Give your body a break and get a massage that doesn’t leave your hands sore after. For a limited time, you can get the Thrive X Heat Compression Leg Massager Sleeve on sale for $68.99 (Reg. $119) with coupon code THRIVE11.

Audacy may earn commission for products purchased via affiliate links. Prices subject to change.

