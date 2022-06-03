Find relief by putting pressure where it counts with this compression sleeve

Compression therapy is one of the easiest ways to make taking some time off your feet really useful. The right home compression therapy device can help with swelling, blood clots, improve athletic performance, and it just feels nice after. That’s why Thrive X Heat Compression Leg Massager Sleeve is perfect if you find yourself looking forward to getting off your feet at the end of a long day. This massaging pressure sleeve is on sale for $68.99 (Reg. $119) with code THRIVE11.

Chronic pain and soreness is no joke, but once you get your compression routine down, the results can bring so much relief. That’s what happened for one reviewer who wrote, “Got these for my husband to recover from hi[s] bike rides. He suffers from tight calves and plantar fasciitis. He's been pleasantly surprised with the results!”

Rated 4/5 stars by verified purchasers, the Thrive X is more than just a compression sleeve. It’s no joke when it calls itself a massager. From one screen, you can toggle through six modes of control and change the pressure and temperature intensity on your leg. Switch between low, medium, and high depending on your comfort and what works for your body.

You can even turn on air compression therapy that could help with circulation and support the veins in your leg. This type of physical therapy works great after a tough workout. Get home from the gym and turn on a massage and compression routine to make your post-workout time a little more enjoyable and a lot less sore. Whether you had a full routine at the gym or have been hitting the home workout regimen , some time in the compression sleeve after is bound to be a comfort.

Give your body a break and get a massage that doesn’t leave your hands sore after. For a limited time, you can get the Thrive X Heat Compression Leg Massager Sleeve on sale for $68.99 (Reg. $119) with coupon code THRIVE11.

Audacy may earn commission for products purchased via affiliate links. Prices subject to change.

Discover more top-rated products from Audacy Shop

— Say cheers to 15 bottles of wine on sale for $65

— This refurbished iPad Pro is now on sale for $265

— Manage all your streaming services in 1 location with a lifetime subscription to SelectTV

— These professional $149 headphones perform like models twice the price

— Don't head off on your summer vacation without this travel bundle

— This charger will fully power your phone’s dead battery in 30 minutes

— These weighted bracelet bands help take your workouts up a notch

— Finish this $30 puzzle and enter for a chance to win $1 million

— This powerful 2-in-1 cordless vacuum mop helps clean up dirt and spills in less time

— Burn calories while sitting at your desk with this mini elliptical machine

— Stay on budget and still get a MacBook Air with this stellar deal

— Become a Sam's Club member for only $14.99 and get a $10 gift card

— Get rid of annoying pet hair on clothes and laundry with the FurZapper

— This smart picture frame can hold up to 5,000 images and is now 38% off its regular price

— Perfect your golf game with this putt training tool

— Get huge savings on your summer vacation plans with a Launching Travel subscription

— Take your to-do list and productivity to the next level with a Lunatask subscription

— This pop-up cabin is a must-have on your summer camping trip

— Get a Sam's Club membership and a $10 gift card for only $14.99

— Enhance your at-home viewing experience with this portable projector and 50-inch screen

— This refurbished iPad Pro is now more than 50% off its regular price

— Improve your ability to manage stress with this groundbreaking wearable technology

— Upgrade your software skills with a lifetime membership to StreamSkill

— Start your business education with this program from an award-winning MBA professor

— This epic travel bundle includes deals on flights, vacation hacks, and a Rosetta Stone subscription

— This refurbished Apple MacBook Air is now on sale for 75% off

— Get organized and save money with this discounted Microsoft Office bundle — Step up your communication with this all-in-one American Sign Language e-learning bundle

— Gear up for the summer heat with this must-have personal air conditioner

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram