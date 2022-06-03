ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress, AZ

US 93 reopens in both directions near Congress after multiple crashes

By Perry Vandell, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

U.S. 93 was closed in both directions near Congress on Friday afternoon, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Bart Graves, a spokesperson for the Arizona Department of Public Safety, said state troopers were investigating two collisions in the area. One collision involved a pickup pulling a trailer and a small sedan leaving at least one person dead at milepost 196 near Wickenburg.

Graves said a second collision occurred at milepost 171 involving three vehicles, one of which was a tractor-trailer, causing "serious to critical injuries."

ADOT announced that U.S. 93 reopened shortly after 5 p.m. but warned drivers could experience residual delays.

Additional information regarding the nature of the crashes and how they occurred was not immediately available.

Reach the reporter Perry Vandell at 602-444-2474 or perry.vandell@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter @PerryVandell .

