Softball Photos: No. 15 Morris Catholic vs. St. Joseph (Hamm.) in Non-Public B final

Britain has lost half of its plant and animal species over the last 500 years. Most of them were invertebrates and non-vascular plants. That got me thinking. Discounting those groups, what would early European settlers in New Jersey have seen that they would not see today? A much greater abundance of individual animals and plants of course, but what species? And would they see anything today that was not here then?

