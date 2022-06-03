You Should Avoid This Foundation At All Costs If You Struggle With Oily Skin, According To Experts

Shutterstock

Choosing a good foundation is crucial when it comes to putting on makeup. As its name suggests, your foundation serves as the base of your look. You definitely want it to provide a smooth and even finish. Trust us, the last thing you need is for your face to end up looking cakey and dry!

With that in mind, it’s extremely important to go with a foundation that not only matches your skin tone, but also works well with your skin type. So if you have oily skin, which type of foundation should you avoid exactly? We asked professional makeup artists Margina Dennis and Lynn Simpson to find out. Keep reading to see what they have to say.

Foundations To Avoid For Oily Skin: Dewy, Laminating, And Moisturizing

According to Simpson, "Women with oilier skin should avoid foundations with a dewy or more moisturized finish. Keywords to look for and avoid would be dewy, radiant, [and] glow." She suggests, "Look for finishes that are natural, satin or matte, and/or powder foundations. A good primer will do wonders and really keep the oil from coming through quickly."

As for her product recommendation, Simpson says, "I love the Benefit Porefessional primer to keep oil at bay and create a matte texture skin for the foundation to adhere to."

Similarly, Dennis agrees and shares, "Foundations that should be avoided are anything laminating or dewy." She warns, "Foundations that are [heavily] silicone based—which is in many long wear formulas—can make surface [dehydration] worse because they create a barrier to keep moisture out." Instead, she recommends using a powder or wax-based foundation as an alternative.

Moreover, Dennis notes that "what goes on [your face] before [applying] the foundation is critical in keeping the [product] from melting away. " She reminds us, "Hydration is king to avoid makeup meltdowns. Avoid cleansers that strip the skin. Oil cleansers can be used by all skin types."

Whether your skin type is oily, dry, or a combination of both, we're pretty sure there's a foundation out there for you. When in doubt, don't hesitate to consult your dermatologist or a makeup professional. They definitely know what's best for you!