ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

You Should Avoid This Foundation At All Costs If You Struggle With Oily Skin, According To Experts

By Louise Ferrer
shefinds
shefinds
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IyvKs_0fzyAvB200
Shutterstock

Choosing a good foundation is crucial when it comes to putting on makeup. As its name suggests, your foundation serves as the base of your look. You definitely want it to provide a smooth and even finish. Trust us, the last thing you need is for your face to end up looking cakey and dry!

With that in mind, it’s extremely important to go with a foundation that not only matches your skin tone, but also works well with your skin type. So if you have oily skin, which type of foundation should you avoid exactly? We asked professional makeup artists Margina Dennis and Lynn Simpson to find out. Keep reading to see what they have to say.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KfWLw_0fzyAvB200

Foundations To Avoid For Oily Skin: Dewy, Laminating, And Moisturizing

According to Simpson, "Women with oilier skin should avoid foundations with a dewy or more moisturized finish. Keywords to look for and avoid would be dewy, radiant, [and] glow." She suggests, "Look for finishes that are natural, satin or matte, and/or powder foundations. A good primer will do wonders and really keep the oil from coming through quickly."

As for her product recommendation, Simpson says, "I love the Benefit Porefessional primer to keep oil at bay and create a matte texture skin for the foundation to adhere to."

Similarly, Dennis agrees and shares, "Foundations that should be avoided are anything laminating or dewy." She warns, "Foundations that are [heavily] silicone based—which is in many long wear formulas—can make surface [dehydration] worse because they create a barrier to keep moisture out." Instead, she recommends using a powder or wax-based foundation as an alternative.

Moreover, Dennis notes that "what goes on [your face] before [applying] the foundation is critical in keeping the [product] from melting away. " She reminds us, "Hydration is king to avoid makeup meltdowns. Avoid cleansers that strip the skin. Oil cleansers can be used by all skin types."

Whether your skin type is oily, dry, or a combination of both, we're pretty sure there's a foundation out there for you. When in doubt, don't hesitate to consult your dermatologist or a makeup professional. They definitely know what's best for you!

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lynn Simpson
shefinds

4 Fruits You Should Have Every Morning To Naturally Detox Your Body, According To A Nutritionist

Your body comes into contact with many harmful toxins every day, which is why it’s so important to provide it with the proper nutrients to detoxify itself as needed. In most cases, there’s no reason to splurge on special “detox products” claiming to help flush your system; it can do that on its own, as long as you’re maintaining a healthy diet. However, there are some foods that are extra helpful at moving the process along, especially when it comes to nutrient-packed fruits.
NUTRITION
shefinds

This One Charging Mistake Is Ruining Your Phone’s Battery, According To Experts

You may be wondering what could be so complicated about charging your device. While the act of plugging your phone into a charger takes zero effort or tech know-how, the fact remains: you could be doing it wrong without even knowing. And when you make charging mistakes, your phone’s battery can suffer. One of the key ways you can maintain a strong battery that goes the distance is by getting into good charging habits and knowing which common missteps to avoid. This is the one charging mistake that is ruining your iPhone’s battery, according to experts.
CELL PHONES
MedicineNet.com

How Can I Bring My Blood Pressure Down Immediately?

High blood pressure is diagnosed when the force of your blood pressing against the artery wall is too high for an extended period of time. Some people have high blood pressure due to genetics, while others get hypertension (high blood pressure) as a side effect of another condition or medication.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oily Skin#Skin Types#Dry Skin#Skin Tone#Benefit Porefessional
shefinds

Dietitians Say You Should Put This Spice On Literally Everything To Boost Metabolism

A healthy, swifter metabolism can be promoted with a balanced diet, enough drinks of water, regular sleep and exercise, experts explain. With that said, we asked registered dietitians and health experts more about one spice that has many benefits for weight loss and overall health, and specifically, your metabolism. Read on for tips and suggestions from Nataly Komova, RD, registered dietitian and fitness expert at JustCBD and Dr. Ben Schuff, ND, LDN, Director of Naturopathy & Nutrition at BIÂN.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
scitechdaily.com

5 Warning Signs You’re Not Getting Enough Magnesium

Magnesium is an essential mineral that plays a role in muscle relaxation, blood pressure regulation, and nerve function. Magnesium is also involved in the production of energy from food. That’s why some people call it the “energy mineral.”. Despite its importance, not everyone gets enough. Magnesium deficiency is...
FITNESS
MedicineNet.com

How Do You Bring Blood Sugar Down Quickly?

If you have diabetes, exercise, extra fluids, and insulin are easy ways to lower blood sugar levels naturally. It’s important to know when to use at-home treatment and when you need emergency medical treatment, though. The medical term for high blood sugar is hyperglycemia. It happens when there’s too...
HEALTH
shefinds

The One Supplement You Should Be Having Every Morning To Reduce Your Risk Of Heart Disease

Your heart is one of the most important organs of your body and keeping it healthy is extremely important. In an article published by Johns Hopkins Medicine, “Heart disease accounts for one in every four deaths in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It is the leading cause of death for both American women and men.” Coronary heart disease, high blood pressure, rheumatic heart disease, and stroke are just some examples of this illness.
HEALTH
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
154K+
Followers
3K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy