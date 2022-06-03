ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Court docs: Ind. boys beaten, abused with bindings, bleach

By Jeff Wiehe
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NYG92_0fzyAblk00

WARNING: The following story contains graphic content not suitable for all readers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. ( WANE ) – He had not eaten for two weeks, the 7-year-old boy told investigators.

So one night, at about 2 a.m., he slipped out of the zip-ties that always bound his wrists at bedtime, snuck down to the kitchen and got some peanut butter. He didn’t want to “starve to death,” he would later say.

That’s when the woman caught him.

The boy spent the rest of the night zip-tied to his brother’s wooden crib, he told police. He spent part of the next day with his arms and legs duct-taped to a chair, a wash rag taped over his mouth so the neighbors wouldn’t hear him scream.

Ind. woman arrested for murder after running over boyfriend 3 times outside pub

Later, the boy had his head slammed into a floor due to the peanut butter theft, his brothers told police.

That’s just a snippet of what three siblings had to endure in the home of 49-year-old Rita J. Dishong, who is accused in newly released Allen Superior Court documents of regularly beating two of the boys, withholding food to the point of malnourishment and burning the eldest boy’s skin with bleach.

Allen County Prosecutors on Friday formally charged Dishong with a slew of felonies ranging from domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury to someone under 14 years of age to various counts of neglect of a dependent.

Dishong, who has yet to be booked into Allen County Jail, professed her innocence in court documents and said she never tied up or beat any of the boys – ages 5, 6 and 7.

According to court documents, she is not the boys’ mother but had care of them from late January to late April.

Abuse to the siblings came to light when when someone picked up two of the boys – the 7-year-old and his 5-year-old brother – from Dishong’s home.

The 7-year-old was so thin his ribs and shoulder blades stood out, according to court documents. He had a knot on his head, bruising on his hip, knees and back and numerous cuts and scratches to his arms, wrists and lip, a Fort Wayne Police officer wrote in court documents. Thin wispy hair covered his back.

When asked the last time he ate, the boy said in court documents he didn’t know.

During multiple interviews with forensic investigators, the boys detailed abuse while staying with Dishong.

She always used zip-ties to bind the oldest boy, they all said. Sometimes, like the night he got the peanut butter, he was able to slip out of them due to how thin he had become.

Event raises awareness for child abuse and neglect

Dishong is accused of jabbing his wrists with scissors while cutting off the zip-ties, according to court documents. The boy had wounds at the wrists consistent with cuts from scissors. He also had scratches, cuts and redness at his wrists and ankles consistent with zip-ties or duct tape, according to court documents.

The boy also said he never had bowel movements, according to court documents.

The 5-year-old boy told investigators he did not feel safe at Dishong’s home because she beat him “every day,” according to court documents. He said she used a yellow backscratcher, a vacuum hose, her hands and feet to deliver the beatings and even one time threw a trash can at him.

That caused a bump on his head, he said, which detectives noted in court documents.

This boy also talked in court documents about how he and his 6-year-old brother were once “body-slammed” to the ground and that Dishong made him get a “yellow face” – which meant a cousin of the boys punched him.

At one point, according to the court documents, Dishong made the oldest boy hold hangers up to the refrigerator and she then hit him with a full jug of bleach. She is accused of spraying the boy with the bleach, burning his skin, court documents said.

She also is accused of hitting the oldest with a lamp in the eye because he was screaming, the boys told police in court documents, and punching him in the stomach so hard he threw up.

The boys told police the oldest rarely ever received any food. Dishong would feed his brothers because the 5-year-old was getting too skinny and the 6-year-old was diabetic, according to court documents.

A doctor examined the oldest boy, noting in court documents he was underweight and “visibly bony,” according to court documents. The boy was malnourished, the doctor told police, and while some of his injuries could’ve come from rough play with his siblings, abuse could not be ruled out.

Some of the injuries the boys suffered did have a pattern of abuse, the doctor told police.

Whoever picked up the boys from Dishong’s house was alarmed enough to begin calling others involved with the boys, and soon someone called emergency dispatchers, according to court documents.

When questioned by police, Dishong said the oldest had gotten in trouble for stealing peanut butter but she only used standing in a corner, sitting on a chair or sending the boys to their rooms as punishment. She never bound the oldest boy or abused his siblings, she said in court documents.

A warrant has been issued for Dishong’s arrest.

She is currently facing the following felony charges:

  • Level 3 Domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury to someone under 14 years of age
  • Level 5 Domestic battery resulting in bodily injury to someone under 14 years of age
  • Level 5 Domestic battery resulting in bodily injury to someone under 14 years of age
  • Level 5 Domestic battery resulting in bodily injury to someone under 14 years of age
  • Level 3 Neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury
  • Level 5 Neglect of a dependent
  • Level 5 Neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury
  • Level 6 Neglect of a dependent

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
WTHR

Muncie man facing charges in threats to shoot judges

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man is facing charges of intimidation for allegedly threating to shoot local judges. Donald W. Guinn is facing five counts of felony intimidation. He faces up to six years in prison on each charge, along with a $10,000 fine. According to court documents, Guinn...
MUNCIE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Police searching for missing Fort Wayne man

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Police are asking for the community’s help finding an 81-year-old man they say went missing in Fort Wayne over the weekend. The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says 81-year-old Steven Clemmer was last seen on Saturday, June 4, in the Woodland Lake neighborhood. The department first sent an emergency alert about him that same day but say he is still missing.
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
fortwaynesnbc.com

Allen County Coroner IDs victim of Monday motorcycle crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Fort Wayne man has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash on West State Boulevard Monday morning by the Allen County Coroner’s Office. Brian K. Jewell, 31, was thrown from his motorcycle during a crash involving a car...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

1 killed in West State Boulevard crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A motorcyclist is dead and a portion of West State Boulevard near the DANA plant is closed as police investigate a crash involving a motorcycle. At 6:49 a.m., Monday, emergency crews were called to the 2100 block of West State Boulevard in...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

Suspect dead in Rochester armed domestic incident, no active shooter

ROCHESTER, Ind. (WNDU) - Police confirmed there was no active shooter incident in Rochester after multiple agencies responded to reports of one at a home supply store on Sunday. Rochester Police say R.P. Home and Harvest went on lockdown and asked customers to leave Sunday afternoon. That’s when a customer...
ROCHESTER, IN
wfft.com

Allen County coroner identifies bicyclist killed in Ferguson Road crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The Allen County coroner's Office identified the man killed in a bicycle crash in southeast Fort Wayne over Memorial Day Weekend. On Saturday, May 28 at 9:51 p.m., deputies with the Allen County Sheriff's Department and the Coroner's Office were called to a deadly crash involving a bicycle and a vehicle in the 2400 block of East Ferguson Road between South Anthony Boulevard and U.S. Highway 27.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Bleach#Bind#Docs#Murder#Violent Crime#Allen Superior Court
fortwaynesnbc.com

Fort Wayne Police: One dead in fatal crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A man is dead after crashing into a sign in the 1000 block of West Coliseum Boulevard Monday morning, the Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) said. FWPD says just after 9:30 a.m. Monday, the driver of a car went off the road...
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abc57.com

Active shooter situation in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Ind. -- Rochester police are investigating a domestic violence situation that happened on Madison street Saturday. The Indiana State Police Peru Post Swat team was called to the scene around 11:30 to aid in that situation. It's unclear at this time if anyone was injured in that event. Shortly...
ROCHESTER, IN
WOWO News

One Man Dead Following Monday Morning Motorcycle Crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One man is dead following a motorcycle crash early Monday Morning. Shortly before 7 A.m. Monday, Fort Wayne Police responded to a vehicle collision of a motorcycle and two vehicles at the 2100 block of W. State Blvd, in front of Dana Corporation. When officers arrived, they found an adult male motorcycle driver lying in the road unresponsive. Officers immediately provided life saving measures until medics arrived on scene. Medics immediately transported the injured male to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Man dead after crash due to medical episode

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police say a man died following a crash caused by a medical episode Monday morning. Officers were called to the 1000 block of W. Coliseum Boulevard at 9:39 a.m. A preliminary investigation revealed that a white Chrysler 300 sedan was going east on Coliseum...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Police: Spencerville man hit by hay baler, listed in critical condition

SPENCERVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A man is in critical condition after being injured underneath a hay baler Saturday. Just before 2:30 p.m., the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 6600 block of County Road 75 in Spencerville. It was reported a 42-year-old man had been hit while underneath farm equipment.
SPENCERVILLE, IN
FOX59

9-month-old boxer goes missing overnight from Muncie dog boarding facility

MUNCIE, Ind. – Melissa Davis and Patrick Carroll thought their trip to West Virginia was going to be a good one. That’s until they received a call from Lauren, owner of Wagglebottoms, animal boarding facility in Muncie, that their nine-month-old purebred boxer, Harley, was missing. The couple dropped Harley off at Wagglebottoms around 2:40 p.m. […]
MUNCIE, IN
WNDU

Shots fired incident reported in Niles Twp.

NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Berrien County police are investigating a “shots fired” incident in Niles Township. Officers were sent to a residence in the 2500 block of Bluff Street around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday. When they arrived, police found three bullet holes in the exterior of the...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WGN News

WGN News

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy