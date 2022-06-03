ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas teen’s death caused by fentanyl, coroner says

By Duncan Phenix
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Jerion Morgan’s death in mid-February was caused by acute fentanyl toxicity and was accidental, according to the Clark County coroner.

Morgan (15) died on February 23 after being rushed to Dignity Health from Sedway Middle School in North Las Vegas near Gowan and Commerce.

Police told 8 News Now they found “about a handful” of pills at the school. Morgan was one of 5 students who took the pills.

(Photo: KLAS)

North Las Vegas police have not confirmed if the pills were originally brought to school by a student, but did confirm school police found the pills on school property. Police also added that whoever gave the pills to the affected students, they could face charges of possession and dealing.

Kimberly Alegre Guerrero
3d ago

First of all My Condolences to his family and friends. 2ndly This is one of the many teenage fetynal deaths happening in Middle Schools/High Schools that are going unreported. 🙏

Karen Shuffield
3d ago

he didn't choose to die but he knew the risks taking that substance and he chose to take it anyway😒

B stormy
2d ago

some of the cold comments!!! this child died !!!! his mother and his family their hearts are broken. this was a young man's life, that was taken, and because of people chose to bring drugs !!! and they're being placed in the hands of these children can .I pray that people that are bringing drugs to our children, that are killing !!!! I pray they all get caught .I pray for the healing of this boy's family.also

