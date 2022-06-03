Las Vegas teen’s death caused by fentanyl, coroner says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Jerion Morgan’s death in mid-February was caused by acute fentanyl toxicity and was accidental, according to the Clark County coroner.

Morgan (15) died on February 23 after being rushed to Dignity Health from Sedway Middle School in North Las Vegas near Gowan and Commerce.

Police told 8 News Now they found “about a handful” of pills at the school. Morgan was one of 5 students who took the pills.

(Photo: KLAS)

North Las Vegas police have not confirmed if the pills were originally brought to school by a student, but did confirm school police found the pills on school property. Police also added that whoever gave the pills to the affected students, they could face charges of possession and dealing.

