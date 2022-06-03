ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline County, AR

Arkansas nonprofits feel continued impact of inflation

THV11
THV11
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BENTON, Ark. — We all know that inflation has impacted essentially every part of our daily lives--from gas to groceries, there isn't much that hasn't been affected already. One thing that you may have not considered though, are nonprofits. Organizations like the Habitat for Humanity are already feeling that...

www.thv11.com

Comments / 0

Related
THV11

$1.8 million given for summer learning programs in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Although it's summer time in Arkansas, many students continue to hit the books in preparation for the upcoming school year. During the past couple of years, summer programs have been more important than ever, as kids continue to play 'catch-up' from the pandemic. The Arkansas...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Free fishing weekend in Arkansas is back!

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Get your fishing gear and tackle box ready because free fishing weekend is back in Arkansas!. From Friday, June 10 through midnight Sunday, June 12, anyone in the state can fish without a fishing license or trout stamp. Approved by Governor Asa Hutchinson, this annual...
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Success, AR
Saline County, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
City
Jacksonville, AR
City
Benton, AR
County
Saline County, AR
State
Arkansas State
THV11

Arkansas lawmakers speak on kids safety in schools

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In the wake of the Uvalde shooting, the debate still continues regarding how to keep students safe in schools. House members debated classroom safety measures while in a packed Capitol room at the Arkansas senate. Dr. Cheryl May has chaired the Arkansas School Safety Commission...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Flying Magazine

Why Are So Many Aviation Innovators Meeting in Arkansas?

In advance of the summit, Wisk Aero is showing off its Cora self-flying air taxi at KVBT. [File Photo: Courtesy Wisk Aero]. The venture capital fund UP.Partners kicked off a three-day invitation-only summit in Arkansas on Monday, including some of the biggest names in transportation innovation, including aviation. The invitation-only...
BENTONVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation And Economy#Nonprofits#The Habitat For Humanity#Whit Davis Lumber
KARK 4 News

Arkansas anglers can hook free fishing this weekend

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Anglers looking to cast a line in Arkansas waters will be able to do so for free this weekend. Gov. Asa Hutchinson has signed a proclamation for a no-license fishing for June 10 – 12, which will allow anyone to fish for the three-day period, even without a fishing license or […]
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

A parade of storms ahead for Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — An active weather pattern is shaping up for Arkansas this week. Occasional disturbances will ride the upper level winds through our state bringing periods of rain and thunderstorms. Some of them could be strong and a few favored areas will see heavy rain. The question...
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
KHBS

Arkansas governor open to debate on raising age of semiautomatic weapon purchases

ROGERS, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Monday he is open to debate on increasing the legal age required to purchase some semiautomatic guns. "I've asked my counterparts as governors to join with me and trying to have a bipartisan group of governors that will look at the issues and that's one that should be on the table," Hutchinson told 40/29 News Monday.
ARKANSAS STATE
mypulsenews.com

Ensuring the Safety of Arkansas Students and Teachers￼

LITTLE ROCK – As our nation mourns the death of nineteen students and two teachers at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, the national conversation has turned again to the need to make our schools more secure. In Arkansas, educators and legislators have long recognized the need for vigilance to...
ARKANSAS STATE
Axios NW Arkansas

3 happy hour specials to try in NW Arkansas

Going out is fun, but who doesn't like a deal? State of play: Here are a few happy hour specials in NWA you can take advantage of during the week.1. Boar's NestGet half-priced appetizers, $2.25 domestic bottles, $2.50 wine and well liquor, and more from 3-8pm on weekdays and 11am-3pm on Saturdays.Address: 4404 W. Walnut St. (Rogers) Photo courtesy of Alex Golden/Axios2. East Side GrillEvery weekday from 4-6pm, get $1 off all beer, $4 well liquor, $4 (6 oz.) wine, $6 (9 oz.) wine and $6 cocktails.Address: 1838 N. Crossover Rd. (Fayetteville)3. Scotch and SodaHappy hour runs until 7pm on Mondays through Fridays. You can get $2 off draft beer and wine, $5 whiskey, $6 beer-and-a-shot special, $7 cocktails and more.Address: 121 W. Central Ave. (Bentonville) Photo courtesy of Scotch and Soda
ARKANSAS STATE
Jake Wells

More Stimulus Money Could Be Coming To Missouri

Money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash) While most options for federal funding have went away, it seems there are some new options coming to the table for Missouri residents. For example, a plan that would give $500 to individuals and $1,000 to families was recently proposed by the Missouri state Senate. The plan’s primary objective is to enable residents to cope with the high rate of inflation that has skewered the finances of low-income families.
MISSOURI STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Deadline looms over Arkansas ballot issue groups

Citizen-led ballot issue groups have until June 8 to publish the title of their proposed constitutional amendments in an Arkansas newspaper. This deadline, which comes with a financial cost, has forced some groups to end their signature collecting efforts. Arkansans for World Class Education announced June 1 they did not...
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

An Oklahoma man, accused of vehicular homicide in Arkansas, surrenders

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — An Oklahoma man surrendered to Oklahoma authorities on Friday based on an Arkansas criminal arrest warrant filed in connection with a deadly highway crash in Arkansas in May. According to police, Ivan Santos, 29, of Norman was charged with three counts of negligent vehicular homicide...
ARKANSAS STATE
KYTV

4 small earthquakes shake northern Arkansas Monday morning

NEAR CHEROKEE VILLAGE, Ark. (KY3) - A series of four small earthquakes shook an area south of Cherokee Village Monday morning. The earthquakes all hit around 2 a.m. One earthquake hit an area of Sharp County. It registered as a 2.3 magnitude. The other three earthquakes hit east along the Sharp and Lawrence County (Ark.) lines. The U.S. Geological Survey reported one as a 2.3 magnitude. The two others registered 1.6 magnitudes.
THV11

THV11

Little Rock, AR
25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Little Rock local news

 https://www.thv11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy