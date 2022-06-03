Arkansas nonprofits feel continued impact of inflation

Going out is fun, but who doesn't like a deal? State of play: Here are a few happy hour specials in NWA you can take advantage of during the week.1. Boar's NestGet half-priced appetizers, $2.25 domestic bottles, $2.50 wine and well liquor, and more from 3-8pm on weekdays and 11am-3pm on Saturdays.Address: 4404 W. Walnut St. (Rogers) Photo courtesy of Alex Golden/Axios2. East Side GrillEvery weekday from 4-6pm, get $1 off all beer, $4 well liquor, $4 (6 oz.) wine, $6 (9 oz.) wine and $6 cocktails.Address: 1838 N. Crossover Rd. (Fayetteville)3. Scotch and SodaHappy hour runs until 7pm on Mondays through Fridays. You can get $2 off draft beer and wine, $5 whiskey, $6 beer-and-a-shot special, $7 cocktails and more.Address: 121 W. Central Ave. (Bentonville) Photo courtesy of Scotch and Soda

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO