Mandy Moore Is Pregnant Again; Expecting 2nd Child
Mandy Moore recently revealed that she is expecting her second child with her husband. Mandy said, “One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start… and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited.” Mandy captioned the post, “Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall! Tour is gonna be slightly different than I expected but I can’t wait and Gus is gonna be the BEST big brother!! Xo.”
Her husband also shared the news via social media and said, “Gus is gonna be the best big brother. @mandymooremm is gonna be the best MomOf2. There’s a good chance I’m the happiest, luckiest person you know (or just follow) and now we’re gonna double it.”View this post on Instagram
Comments / 0