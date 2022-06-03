Less than 3 weeks until summer, and it’s heating up

(WOWK) — Now that we are a few days into June, many people might look at the weather and wonder, “when does summer start anyhow?”

The answer: June 21. That’s when the summer solstice takes place.

The solstice is when the sun’s direct rays reach their farthest point north. This takes place at 5:13 a.m. on Tuesday June 21.

The temperatures Saturday will be very close to the normal highs which would be 80 degrees but a good bit above normal on Sunday.

The normal high jumps quickly in June and by the official first day of summer, the normal is 85 and by June 26 we reach the highest normal high temperature of the year at 86 degrees. The normal high stays at 86 degrees until August 16 so it’s a long, hot stretch of days climatologically.

By the way, as of June 21, the amount of daylight is indeed shorter as we move toward fall. It won’t be a big loss to start with. In fact we only lose a second or two of daylight on June 21 and 22.

Stay ahead of the weather changes and the change of seasons any time by downloading and using the StormTracker 13 weather app.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.