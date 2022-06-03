ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Less than 3 weeks until summer, and it’s heating up

By Spencer Adkins
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ff8Wu_0fzy9blU00

(WOWK) — Now that we are a few days into June, many people might look at the weather and wonder, “when does summer start anyhow?”

The answer: June 21. That’s when the summer solstice takes place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23SLDn_0fzy9blU00

The solstice is when the sun’s direct rays reach their farthest point north. This takes place at 5:13 a.m. on Tuesday June 21.

The temperatures Saturday will be very close to the normal highs which would be 80 degrees but a good bit above normal on Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U2cwu_0fzy9blU00

The normal high jumps quickly in June and by the official first day of summer, the normal is 85 and by June 26 we reach the highest normal high temperature of the year at 86 degrees. The normal high stays at 86 degrees until August 16 so it’s a long, hot stretch of days climatologically.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ajYsE_0fzy9blU00

By the way, as of June 21, the amount of daylight is indeed shorter as we move toward fall. It won’t be a big loss to start with. In fact we only lose a second or two of daylight on June 21 and 22.

Stay ahead of the weather changes and the change of seasons any time by downloading and using the StormTracker 13 weather app.

When SEVERE WEATHER strikes, seconds matter. Download the StormTracker 13 App Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Storms are back the first half of the week

(WOWK) — Storms are moving in to the area from the west and we will see several rounds of rain between Monday night and late Wednesday night. For an idea of timing and placement of storms, see the slideshow below: Rainfall could top two inches in some areas so we will monitor closely for any […]
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Man wanted for murder in Charleston

UPDATE (June 4 at 5:43 p.m.) — The Charleston Police Department has obtained a warrant for 23-year-old Meeko Harris for 1st-degree murder and wanton endangerment. Harris has ties to the Charleston and Beckley areas, and anyone with information should contact 911. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man died after being shot at a parking lot […]
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Stormtracker#Nexstar Media Inc
WOWK 13 News

Man arrested after Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Charleston man is in custody for shooting at a home while a woman and her children were inside on Saturday. At 10 a.m., Charleston Police responded to reports of a shooting at North Hills Drive. When officers arrived on the scene they found that multiple gunshots were fired inside the […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Police: Body of 9-year-old Kentucky boy found in Ohio River

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say the body of a 9-year-old Kentucky boy who was reported missing from a children’s home has been found in the Ohio River. Covington Police Lt. Col. Brian Valenti told news outlets that boaters found the body of Ian Sousis floating in the river Saturday afternoon. He said the discovery […]
COVINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WOWK 13 News

How many dinosaur fossils have been found in West Virginia?

Humans’ fascination with dinosaurs goes back at least 2,000 years to Chinese writings describing what were thought to be massive dragon bones. In the 17th century, an English museum curator discovered a large thigh bone he posited was from a human giant. The first scientific designation of a group of animals called dinosaurs came about in […]
WILDLIFE
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Scioto County escapees taken into custody

UPDATE (12:28 p.m. on Sunday, June 5): Portsmouth PD says that both escapees have been taken into custody. SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The Portsmouth Police Department is searching for multiple escapees from the Star Justice Center in Franklin Furnace. Police report that the escapees are knocking on doors and asking to use the phone […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Clothing found in search for two missing Ohio men

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — During a search Saturday, the families of Koby Roush and Raymont Willis found articles of clothing they believe may have belonged to one of the men. The families of Roush and Willis joined volunteers from Golden Hearts, a Voice 4 the Voiceless, in scouring territory in Chillicothe for evidence of their […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WOWK 13 News

Lincoln Co. man charged for possession of elk parts

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Lincoln County man was charged with illegally possessing elk parts. West Virginia Natural Resources Police Officers received information that a Lincoln County man had possession of several elk antler sheds and one elk skull with the antlers still attached. A warrant was issued, and the elk parts were recovered. […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Motorcyclist killed in Pike County crash

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Saturday morning. Ohio State Highway Patrol says that 36-year-old Jason Jones, of Waverly, was struck by a vehicle that veered left of center while he was going westbound on Coal Dock Road. Troopers report that Mr. Jones suffered serious injuries due to the […]
PIKE COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

TSA stops West Virginia man with loaded gun

PITTSBURGH, PA. (WOWK) — The Transportation Security Administration found a loaded .22 caliber handgun in a West Virginia man’s carry-on bag at Pittsburgh International Airport on Sunday. A TSA officer spotted the gun in the man’s backpack and alerted Allegheny County Police. Allegheny County PD confiscated the revolver and found five bullets loaded. Police say […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy