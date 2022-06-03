What to Watch: Fire Island, The Interceptor, and The Boys season 3

The comedy scene in south Kansas City is alive and well, thanks to The Comedy Club of Kansas City. Owner Dustin Kaufman opened the club off 103rd and State Line in April 2019, and despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, he believes the local comedy scene is the healthiest it has been in the past 20 years. He offers the 40 amateur comics and their audiences at the club’s Thursday Open Mic Night as proof of this rebirth.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO