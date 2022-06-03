ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

What to Watch: Fire Island, The Interceptor, and The Boys season 3

By Michele Allen
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Whether it's Netflix, Amazon Prime or Hulu,...

Motivational Monday: Summertime family fitness and fun

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s Motivational Monday and with kids out of school for summer, it’s the perfect time to offer up some fun family ideas. Get motivated as a family for some fitness and fun with these ideas from motivational speaker Chastity Stemmons. Follow Chastity Stemmons’...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KANSAS CITY ACTIVISTS DEMAND: NO ICE CREAM ON JUNETEENTH!!!

Recently, Walmart was smacked in public over ice cream celebration of an African-American holiday. To some that might seem harsh but local KC Defender activists generously share an explanation . . . "Juneteenth was never meant to be about ice cream flavors, overpriced corny merchandise, and Juneteenth T-shirts . ....
KANSAS CITY, MO
Most Kansas City Foodie Scene Pop-Ups Break The Law To Survive

The restaurant game is tough in this town and doing biz in KCMO is becoming increasingly unfriendly as local guv has targeted ANYONE trying to make a buck inside city limits. And so . . . We reach back to check this report from last week and highlight a worthwhile passage.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Tyreek Hill: "The love here in Kansas City is unreal"

‘Let’s do something’: Rally on gun violence held in Kansas City. Following mass shootings and deadly shootings around the country, Moms Demand Action held a rally in Kansas City Sunday at the Berkley Riverfront Park. Updated: 5 hours ago. A few severe storms could be embedded in this...
KANSAS CITY, MO
23 Locally Owned Ice Cream Shops to Try This Summer in Kansas City

During sweltering summers in Kansas City, we all deserve a frozen treat to cool down. Lucky for us, Kansas City has plenty of mom-and-pop ice creameries with one-of-a-kind flavors sure to make braving the summer heat a little less uncomfortable. Here’s our round-up of Kansas City’s local ice cream scene....
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Dotte Reveals Whataburger Traffic Plan

A quick peek at metro priorities for this week . . Here's a glimpse at the big Mahomes burger shack opening . . . To distract us all for real lives . . . As of 7 a.m. June 7, the amended traffic flow plan goes into effect until 5 p.m. Sunday, June 12.
KANSAS CITY, KS
The Forgotten History of a Leading Lesbian Jazz Trumpeter Driven from KC

There’s no argument about whether Tiny Davis could play at an elite level. The jazz trumpeter and vocalist was labeled the “female Louis Armstrong.” As a member of the International Sweethearts of Rhythm, an all-woman big band in the era of the Second World War, she went on to tour and record with her own band, Hell Divers, and co-owned a lesbian bar in 1950s Chicago alongside her partner, Ruby Lucas.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Comedy Club of Kansas City keeps ‘em laughing this summer

The comedy scene in south Kansas City is alive and well, thanks to The Comedy Club of Kansas City. Owner Dustin Kaufman opened the club off 103rd and State Line in April 2019, and despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, he believes the local comedy scene is the healthiest it has been in the past 20 years. He offers the 40 amateur comics and their audiences at the club’s Thursday Open Mic Night as proof of this rebirth.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Before it was the Lake of the Ozarks, it was Ha Ha Tonka

When Robert McClure Snyder first set eyes on the natural wonders of this Ozarks property, he could see promise and possibilities. We’ve reached that pivotal time of year where thousands of people leave the big city and travel to “The Lake.” It doesn’t take its formal title to know what “The Lake” is or where it’s located. If you don’t personally have a house or condo there, you certainly know a handful of people who do.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Milestone birthday: Twin sisters celebrate turning 102 years old

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) - A set of twins reached a rare milestone birthday. Elouise Lyons and her twin sister recently celebrated turning 102 years old. And people came together at Glenwood Village in Overland Park to throw a party. Her son, Paul Lyons, said the key to his mom’s...
KANSAS CITY, MO

