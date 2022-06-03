What to Watch: Fire Island, The Interceptor, and The Boys season 3

Here's an inconvenient fact that locals keep forgetting . . . Former Mayor Kay Barnes promised Kansas City a pro-team for Downtown if voters approved an EPIC tax on cars in order to raise half-a-BILLION bucks for construction of an arena. The tax money was delivered promptly but a decade...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s Motivational Monday and with kids out of school for summer, it’s the perfect time to offer up some fun family ideas. Get motivated as a family for some fitness and fun with these ideas from motivational speaker Chastity Stemmons. Follow Chastity Stemmons’...
Recently, Walmart was smacked in public over ice cream celebration of an African-American holiday. To some that might seem harsh but local KC Defender activists generously share an explanation . . . "Juneteenth was never meant to be about ice cream flavors, overpriced corny merchandise, and Juneteenth T-shirts . ....
Imperial Brewing Company Brewery.Photo by Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Built in 1902, the Imperial Brewing Company pictured above is located at Interstate-35 and Southwest Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri.
The restaurant game is tough in this town and doing biz in KCMO is becoming increasingly unfriendly as local guv has targeted ANYONE trying to make a buck inside city limits. And so . . . We reach back to check this report from last week and highlight a worthwhile passage.
‘Let’s do something’: Rally on gun violence held in Kansas City. Following mass shootings and deadly shootings around the country, Moms Demand Action held a rally in Kansas City Sunday at the Berkley Riverfront Park. Updated: 5 hours ago. A few severe storms could be embedded in this...
During sweltering summers in Kansas City, we all deserve a frozen treat to cool down. Lucky for us, Kansas City has plenty of mom-and-pop ice creameries with one-of-a-kind flavors sure to make braving the summer heat a little less uncomfortable. Here’s our round-up of Kansas City’s local ice cream scene....
A quick peek at metro priorities for this week . . Here's a glimpse at the big Mahomes burger shack opening . . . To distract us all for real lives . . . As of 7 a.m. June 7, the amended traffic flow plan goes into effect until 5 p.m. Sunday, June 12.
There’s no argument about whether Tiny Davis could play at an elite level. The jazz trumpeter and vocalist was labeled the “female Louis Armstrong.” As a member of the International Sweethearts of Rhythm, an all-woman big band in the era of the Second World War, she went on to tour and record with her own band, Hell Divers, and co-owned a lesbian bar in 1950s Chicago alongside her partner, Ruby Lucas.
The comedy scene in south Kansas City is alive and well, thanks to The Comedy Club of Kansas City. Owner Dustin Kaufman opened the club off 103rd and State Line in April 2019, and despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, he believes the local comedy scene is the healthiest it has been in the past 20 years. He offers the 40 amateur comics and their audiences at the club’s Thursday Open Mic Night as proof of this rebirth.
The entrance to the National Museum of Toys and Miniatures, Kansas City, MO.Photo by Nightryder84, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The main attractions at the National Museum of Toys and Miniatures are the world's largest collection of miniatures and antique toys.
When Robert McClure Snyder first set eyes on the natural wonders of this Ozarks property, he could see promise and possibilities. We’ve reached that pivotal time of year where thousands of people leave the big city and travel to “The Lake.” It doesn’t take its formal title to know what “The Lake” is or where it’s located. If you don’t personally have a house or condo there, you certainly know a handful of people who do.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) - A set of twins reached a rare milestone birthday. Elouise Lyons and her twin sister recently celebrated turning 102 years old. And people came together at Glenwood Village in Overland Park to throw a party. Her son, Paul Lyons, said the key to his mom’s...
Apologies but this is a trip that most youngsters dread because video games are way more fun. Still, here's local history fading without much fun from anybody but bored newsies . . . The news the Steamboat Arabia Museum has signed a letter of intent to relocate to St. Charles...
