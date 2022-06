PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say the chief of a volunteer fire department is accused of fatally shooting a business owner because the victim owed him money. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says 52-year-old Brian Keith Easterling was taken into custody at his home in Holt, Florida, and is awaiting extradition from the nearby county of Okaloosa in the Panhandle.

