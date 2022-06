When you think about our public information messaging, it would be typical for emergency managers to focus on the disaster warning aspect of the hazard that is looming. A recent study of Florida counties found that 70 percent of people turn to social media for information before a disaster and not as much after the disaster. You can read the details below, but it highlights some changes you should consider about how and when to use social media for your messages — and what those messages should be about.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO