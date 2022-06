DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Cases of myopia--or nearsightedness--occurs in over 40-percent of the U.S. population. It affects 90-percent of teens and adults in Asia. Now, researchers have some hope in treating the condition before it gets worse. Optometrist, doctor Sarah Burgett with Eye Surgeons Associates says experts are still unsure of the exact cause of of myopia, but the thinking is it’s a combination of genetic and environmental factors.

