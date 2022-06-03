Stephen A. Smith's Viral Message To Kevin Durant

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith had a message for Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant on Friday. The Nets lost in the first-round of the playoffs to the Boston Celtics, who are facing off with the Golden State Warriros in the NBA Finals.

On Thursday, Kevin Durant and Stephen A. Smith had a Twitter exchange that went viral.

On Friday, Smith had a lot to say on ESPN in the aftermath of what Durant tweeted.

Durant and the Nets had a tough end to their season as they got swept in the first-round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics.

They had been seen as the team to beat in the Eastern Conference before the year started, but their season was all over the place as they traded 2018 MVP James Harden and also dealt with Kyrie Irving's unavailability.

Durant signed with the Nets in the summer of 2019 (he missed the first season due to injury), and in the two seasons that he has been there they have only won one playoff series.

Prior to joining the Nets, he had made the NBA Finals three times in a row and won two NBA Championships with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

