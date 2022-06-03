ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver's L Line service will be suspended on Saturday

By David Mullen
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago

Part of the Regional Transportation District's L Line will be suspended on Saturday because of the Five Points Jazz Festival.

RTD said the areas impacted are between downtown and the 30th and Downing Station.

Riders are encouraged to use Bus Route 43 as an alternative method of transportation.

Comments / 0

Related
The Denver Gazette

HUDSON | I-70 traffic quandary requires much more

You may have missed CDOT’s low key launch last week of Pegasus vans, kid brothers of Bustang, serving a Denver to Avon route along Interstate-70. The flashy blue and white, 13-passenger vans were being touted as a more attractive, micro-transit alternative to the Bustang behemoths. Making fewer stops and potentially more agile in traffic than over-the-road buses, they are a welcome addition to travel options on Colorado’s central mountain resort corridor. But do not be deceived, they will do very little to relieve the growing congestion that plagues the highway. We’ll get back to that in a minute.
DENVER, CO
5280.com

4 Water-Wise Landscape Designs Created Just for Denver-Area Homes

Feeling inspired by the change of season—and the changing climate—to reconsider the plants in your yard and garden? In particular, how much water those varieties soak up when the temperatures soar?. The most practical choice is clear: Swap out moisture-loving plants for less-thirsty xeric options. But selecting the...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Traffic
Local
Colorado Traffic
The Denver Gazette

Denver's final Outdoor Retailer show starts this week

The last Outdoor Retailer Summer show in Denver starts Thursday at the Colorado Convention Center downtown and runs through Saturday. Show organizer Emerald X announced in March that the show would move back to Salt Lake City after a four-year run in Denver, which was marred by COVID shutdowns, cancellations and the postponed 2021 Outdoor Retailer Summer.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver set to vote on affordable housing policy that has had success in other cities

Denver City Council will hold a public hearing and final vote on its Expanding Housing Affordability guidelines Monday, making changes to building requirements across Denver city codes to require affordable housing be built with market-rate projects. The full council has been in support of the program, which was made possible after the Colorado Legislature passed HB 21-1117 last year, allowing local governments to implement affordable housing policies like this one. Denver will be the first municipality in Colorado to do so if council approves it...
DENVER, CO
kolomkobir.com

Free and cheap events and deals in Colorado in June

Whether you are an experienced bargain hunter or new to thrift, the Mile High Flea Market (I-76 & 88th Avenue) has plenty of bargains to be found. The massive flea market offers everything you need for a fun weekend getaway on the cheap, including a farmer’s market, covered stores, food stalls, and amusement park rides for the kids. The market is open every weekend throughout the year from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and often houses over 2,500 vendors. Standard admission is affordable at $2 per person on Fridays and $3 on Saturdays and Sundays. The $5 three-day pass is good for the whole weekend. Children (11 years old or younger) enter free of charge. This summer, admission is free on select Fridays: June 24, July 29 and August 26. Additionally, Mecca is offering free Fridays 10 June and 5 August with free all-day rides. milehighfleamarket.com.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Denver#Bus Route#Jazz#L Line#Rtd
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Shower And Thunderstorms Kick Off Work Week

DENVER(CBS)- After a few spotty showers here and there over the Denver metro area Sunday night better chances for late day showers and storms start arising Monday and Tuesday. Severe storm did develop Sunday afternoon and evening across the eastern plains of our state. Dropping 1 to 2 inch diameter hail and prompted a brief tornado warning northeast of Lamar. Although nothing ever actually touched down. (credit: CBS) Coming up on Monday afternoon conditions will be better for more thunderstorms to develop over the mountains and eastern plains. (credit: CBS) (credit: CBS) A few of the storms may reach severe levels with 1 inch diameter hail and up to 60 mph wind gusts will be possible in the green and yellow shaded area of the Severe Outlook Map. (credit: CBS) There may be another round of late day storms on Tuesday as well.
DENVER, CO
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Watch Out for Wolves in RINO, North of Denver

Throughout the month of June, there will be a series of events in RINO, north of Lodo in Denver, to support the return of the gray wolf in Colorado: Live music on June 24 by the local band, Lost Walks; an educational event on June 9 at the Patagonia store; a mural dedication on June 18; a wolf brewery passport, and more.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Paul Klee: Broncos bidding is closed!

Englewood • Mile High salute to the ultimate winner in the Broncos ownership sweepstakes. Bidders had until close of business Monday to make their case and leave their final answer. That will be $4.5 billion, $5 billion, whatever, well-spent. Since my friends and I could only come up with the $37 in our pockets, we won’t be the next owners of the Broncos. Bummer. We had big plans, like a return to the "D" helmets. ...
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Weekend shooting at Colorado Springs’ Memorial Park skatepark continues disturbing trend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police said that an unidentified male is in a hospital recovering from surgery after being shot Saturday night at the popular skatepark in Memorial Park, just east of downtown. According to police, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. at the park, near the corner of Pikes Peak Avenue and Union The post Weekend shooting at Colorado Springs’ Memorial Park skatepark continues disturbing trend appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
94.3 The X

This Colorado Mom & Pop BBQ Restaurant Will Blow Your Mind

If you're like me you're always looking for great new food places to try out around town. I get so sick of the same old same so when I find a new place, especially one that's locally owned and operated, with great food, I've gotta tell you about it. I was watching my friend Kathie on Channel 3 last week and she introduced me to Stu, the proud creator and local owner/operator of Stuboy's BBQ, and they had my mouth watering just watching the show so I knew I had to share this hiddenColorado BBQ gem with you.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy