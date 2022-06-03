ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Brunswick, NC

South Brunswick baseball rallies in Game 1 of Class 3A state title series

By Special to the StarNews
 3 days ago
On Friday morning, South Brunswick center fielder Walker Jenkins was named the Gatorade North Carolina high school baseball player of the year.

Less than 12 hours later, he proved why.

Continuing a torrid postseason, Jenkins' two-out single in the top of the seventh inning broke a tie in Game 1 of the NCHSAA Class 3A state championship series, putting the Cougars one win from a state championship.

South Brunswick then held on for a 4-3 victory over South Rowan at Ting Park in Holly Springs. Game 2 of the series is at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The Cougars (24-3) found themselves trailing 3-0 after two innings as the Raiders (28-6) jumped on Cameron Burgess early and scored twice in the first and once in the second, all with two outs and aided by South Brunswick miscues.

"We knew they were gonna hit the ball and put runs on the board," coach Mike Anderson said. "We just knew we'd have to weather the storm ... and not let it get out of hand."

But the Cougars didn't fold, scoring single runs in each of their final four at-bats against South Rowan starter Haiden Leffew.

Banks Hartman started the rally in the fourth, with a two-out single that brought in Jenkins. In the fifth, Luke Dilgard walked to open the inning and later scored on a hit by No. 9 hitter Patrick Boldt.

In the sixth, Jaylend Clemmons' two-out triple scored Hartman to tie the game.

Burgess then kept it there after wriggling out of a one-out bases-loaded jam in the sixth with a grounder back to the mound to get the force out at home, and then a popup.

In the seventh, Jordan Daniels walked and Jaden Marvin was hit by a pitch. After two strikeouts by Leffew, Jenkins got his big chance.

It was his fourth at-bat, and he and Leffew are club teammates, so it was two familiar faces.

And, this time, Jenkins won.

"We feel they went with what they consider their No. 1 arm," Anderson said. "And for us to scratch away and get back and stay in the game ... and coming up, it's big for us."

Leffew struck out 10, while Burgess scattered nine hits and two hit batters. Both pitchers went the distance.

