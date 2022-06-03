ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Virginia Athletics Excellence From the Perspective of a Current UVA Student

By Kathleen Boyce
Cavaliers Now
Cavaliers Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xLSC3_0fzy8ORw00

Inside the experience of Virginia sports as a UVA student

Excellence.

One word to describe the University of Virginia athletics program.

Day in and day out, Virginia sports are excellent. 31 national championships, including 13 in the past 10 years, is one way to see that.

We can look at national rankings and often find Virginia among them across every sport, and we can see consistent winning seasons in the ACC, which is no small feat in a Power Five conference.

We can even look at the success of Virginia athletes, who have received countless honors at both the collegiate and professional levels.

Best of all, this greatness is free to all UVA students.

The majority of the Cavalier sports complexes are within walking distance from Grounds, and students just need to bring their student IDs to be admitted, free of charge.

While men’s basketball games tend to reach capacity and rely on a lottery system, students can earn more lottery entries by attending other games, something that is attainable and enjoyable for all.

The average college student can’t procrastinate homework to go watch a top-25 matchup, but Virginia students can say otherwise. We get to witness the country’s best student athletes night in and night out in games that others watch all across the country.

As a rising fourth year student, I know that my time in Charlottesville has reached its final chapter. Graduating college is bittersweet in many ways, but I will definitely miss walking to John Paul Jones Arena on a Monday night to catch a basketball game, eating Ben & Jerry’s at Disharoon Park, or crowding around on the hill at home football games.

I feel lucky to go to a school that has so much to offer sports fans like me. The success of Virginia sports is incredible, and to be there in person is something I do not take for granted, especially after a year where students were unable to attend games live.

Looking back on my first three years of live sports at UVA, a few favorite memories come to mind. First, storming the field at Scott Stadium in 2019 when the Virginia defense stopped Florida State running back Cam Akers at the four-yard line as time expired to hold on to a 31-24 victory the same week we had been ranked the No. 25 team in the nation. That was only the second home football game I had witnessed, and I felt my love for my school increase immensely.

Unfortunately, I missed the historic win against Virginia Tech on Black Friday, but even just watching my fellow students storm the field while I was cheering from my hometown is a great memory.

My all-time favorite memory was the home basketball game against Duke in 2020, who was ranked seventh at the time. It was a packed house and a back-and-forth affair, and Jay Huff was playing the best basketball of his life. He finished with 15 points, 10 blocks, and 9 rebounds, with the most crucial block coming against Vernon Davis with 3.7 seconds left, preserving the 51-50 upset win.

Huff’s block and his immediate celebration are part of the pregame hype video at every home basketball game, and it gives me chills every time as I remember how incredible that play was, as well as the entire game.

My sophomore year in 2020 only had one live game involved, but it was something I cherished even more than ever before. My roommate won two tickets to a football game against Louisville, and she was kind enough to take me as her guest. It was eerily quiet with the small number of fans in attendance, but it was amazing to be back in person and watch Virginia pull off a 31-17 victory.

Despite the heartbreaking loss against Virginia Tech in the most recent Commonwealth Clash, the environment in Scott Stadium was electric. I couldn't help thinking about how lucky I was to be a student attending this game, while others paid hundreds of dollars for a ticket to watch the in-state rivals battle it out.

In February, a special day was watching our men’s lacrosse team win its home opener against Air Force in the afternoon, and then seeing our men’s basketball team defeat Miami in the evening. Getting to watch two recent national champions play on the same day is a pretty unique experience.

Throughout this past year, I’ve enjoyed checking out new sports with my friends, especially the spring sports that I missed out on the past two years because of COVID-19. I’ve written articles covering the UVA softball team for two seasons now, and I got to attend my first softball game as a UVA student this spring as the Cavaliers put together their best season in over a decade. I am constantly amazed at what our student athletes can accomplish.

My favorite moments often surround major victories over our rivals, but any game I get to attend is something I appreciate. In my final year of college, I plan to take advantage of the sports paradise of Charlottesville so I can add to this memory list.

My days of breathless cheers and burning calves from jumping up and down during timeouts are numbered, so I want to use up every last one of them!

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Virginia Baseball: Greenville Regional Preview | NCAA Baseball Tournament

WATCH: UVA Officially Breaks Ground on New Football Facility

Recapping Coach Mox's First UVA Women's Basketball Recruiting Class

UVA Lacrosse: Eight Former Cavaliers Listed on Premier Lacrosse League Rosters

Four-Star Forward Milan Momcilovic Sets Visit to Virginia Basketball

Virginia Baseball: Greenville Regional Full Schedule | NCAA Baseball Tournament

Comments / 0

Related
Augusta Free Press

Was a weak schedule the reason Virginia Baseball faltered at the end?

Virginia got out to a 26-3 start, and stumbled home to a 13-16 finish. Your suspicions are correct: the torrid first half was a function of weak strength of schedule. But that’s not the whole story as to why Virginia’s once-promising season came to what seems to be a premature end, as you’ll see if you keep reading.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia College Sports
City
Charlottesville, VA
Charlottesville, VA
Sports
State
Florida State
Charlottesville, VA
College Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Huff
earnthenecklace.com

Ros Runner Is Back at NBC12: What Happened to the Richmond Meteorologist?

An old face returned to WWBT NBC12, and Richmond residents are ecstatic. Ros Runner was a broadcast meteorologist for over a decade before he left to pursue an academic career. However, now he’s returned to weather maps, green screens, and cameras. NBC12 viewers have queries about whether Ros Runner is back at the station for good and what happened to the weather anchor during his time away from the airwaves. Here’s what the returning weathercaster said.
RICHMOND, VA
katheats.com

Best Places To Eat in Cville

I invited my friend and foodie blogger over at Drift Cville to write about all her favorite dishes in town. Here is Elizabeth with the best places to eat in Cville!. I love being able to call Charlottesville home and I am always encouraging people to visit this great town. While a lot of people know it for the University of Virginia, it’s also a popular destination for tourists due to its history (home to three presidential homes!), beautiful wineries, craft beers and – my personal favorite – the incredible food scene.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Bay Journal

Virginia woodland preserves nature lover’s final wish

In this era of exploding attendance at state and national parks, the concept of escaping to a place off the beaten path possesses fresh appeal. Exhibit A: the Scheier Natural Area. This 100-acre preserve tucked into central Virginia’s piedmont region is mainly frequented by a small but loyal following of...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Baseball#Athletics#Football Games#Uva#Acc
travellens.co

20 Best Things to Do in Lexington, VA

Lexington is a historically rich city that serves as the county seat of Virginia's Rockbridge County. This modern city is especially important from a historical point of view, as it is home to many famous monuments honoring those that served the country. For those who are fascinated by the armed...
LEXINGTON, VA
thetrek.co

In the Blink of an Eye

As I left Harpers Ferry I couldn’t help but to be excited. Psychologically, I was on a high because I knew the next state to tackle was West Virginia. It’s the shortest state to hike, and each state I complete, is one closer to Maine. Eternity is forever...
POLITICS
cbs19news

UVA doctor doing well after contracting COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One of the top COVID-19 experts at the University of Virginia Health System, Dr. Bill Petri, is doing well after he says he was infected with the virus. On Monday, he spoke about his experience with the virus and what he did to stay healthy.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
blueridgeoutdoors

Kayaking in the Wake of Loss

After four years, the Richmond kayaking community continues to mourn one of their own without losing love for the water. CHRISTIAN WOOD WAS PREPARED FOR THE WATER conditions on his last day out on the James River. That’s the part that’s been the toughest for his friends and fellow boaters in the Richmond kayaking community.
RICHMOND, VA
royalexaminer.com

The Wildlife Center of Virginia works with Charlottesville orthopedic surgeon to save bear cub

On Sunday, May 29, an injured male Black Bear cub – one of five currently being treated at the Wildlife Center of Virginia — was admitted to the Waynesboro-based wildlife hospital from Nelson County after it had been spotted on the road for two days. The Center’s veterinary team examined the small cub, weighing in at about six pounds, and found that he had a humeral fracture of his right front leg. Given the nature of the fracture and the bear’s young age and rapidly growing bones, the Center staff sought the expertise of a specialist in fracture repair technique and equipment.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Milepost Music sessions to be held on Blue Ridge Parkway beginning June 5

Regional musicians are coming to the Blue Ridge Parkway for intimate Sunday afternoon concerts from June through September in Virginia and North Carolina. Performers include The McKenzies, Twin Creeks Stringband, The Bouncers, Big Ron Hunter, Ashlee Watkins & Andrew Small, Harmony Hill, Beverly Street String Band, His and Hers, Root 2 Music, Eric + Addie, Uncle Henry’s Favorites, and more.
BLUE RIDGE, VA
Cavaliers Now

Cavaliers Now

Charlottesville, VA
1K+
Followers
909
Post
152K+
Views
ABOUT

Cavaliers Now has the latest covering of UVA athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/virginia

Comments / 0

Community Policy