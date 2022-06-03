ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indy woman arrested for murder after running over boyfriend 3 times outside north side pub

By Jesse Wells
WANE 15
WANE 15
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VGV2c_0fzy86e700

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman is behind bars after police say she intentionally drove over a man and killed him in the parking lot of a north side pub.

Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department have confirmed the death was domestic-related and domestic violence awareness advocates said they hope the case sends a simple message to anyone involved in an unhealthy relationship.

PREVIOUSLY: Woman arrested on murder charge after man hit, killed in front of Castleton-area strip mall

IMPD was called just after midnight Friday to the parking lot outside Tilly’s Pub on 82nd Street, where emergency crews found a 26-year-old man dead underneath a car.

The man, later identified as Andre Smith, leaves behind a young child and a grieving family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XgMBb_0fzy86e700
Family approved picture of Andre Smith

Court records show that the suspect, 26-year-old Gaylyn Morris, told witnesses she believed Smith was cheating on her with another woman and tracked him to the pub using GPS. Once there, she ran over him three times in the parking lot before being arrested for murder.

“We don’t want to continue to be on the news talking about death when it could have been prevented,” said Indy Champions director Danyette Smith.

Smith, the director of Indy’s domestic violence prevention program, said while domestic violence calls to IMPD over the first few months of 2022 have gone down compared to the end of 2021, there has been one noticeable increase.

RELATED: Court records show dispute over house cleaning led to death of 72-year-old Indy man

“I am noticing there are more calls coming to IMPD from males in reference to females being the suspects,” Smith said. “We want people to know that domestic violence doesn’t discriminate.”

IMPD said there were several witnesses to the disturbance overnight, and while Andre Smith’s family was too emotional to talk about the death on camera, Smith said she wants to remind everyone that resources and advocates are available to help prevent domestic violence before it turns deadly.

“When we see cases like this case, we hope to spread the message of getting resources and when there is domestic violence in a relationship to reach out for help,” said Smith.

It will ultimately be up to the prosecutor’s office to file formal charges against Morris. In the meantime, she is being held at the Marion County jail without bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 6

Ree Lynae
3d ago

Wow all over insecurities and beat he wasn’t doing nothing with nobody Give her life for being insecure!!!Love yourself

Reply
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
cbs4indy.com

Man sentenced to 75 years for murder of Indy mother

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been sentenced to 75 years in prison on murder charges for his involvement in the 2019 shooting death of an Indianapolis mother in Plainfield. Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Monday that 47-year-old Jermaine Lamar has been sentenced to 75 years on charges of murder and attempted murder.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Pub#Domestic Violence#North Side#Violent Crime#Castleton#Andre Smith Court#Gps#Indy Champions
WTHR

Muncie man facing charges in threats to shoot judges

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man is facing charges of intimidation for allegedly threating to shoot local judges. Donald W. Guinn is facing five counts of felony intimidation. He faces up to six years in prison on each charge, along with a $10,000 fine. According to court documents, Guinn...
MUNCIE, IN
FOX59

IMPD investigates carjacking at gas station on Shadeland Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD confirmed one person was taken to the hospital after an early morning carjacking on the northeast side. Officers were dispatched to an Amoco gas station at Shadeland and Pendleton Pike for a reported carjacking shortly after 4 a.m. Details are limited, but police say one victim was taken to a local hospital […]
SHADELAND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHIO Dayton

Police: Person hit, killed by train in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN — Middletown police are investigating a deadly accident involving a pedestrian and train Monday morning. >>SWAT units, police surround house on South Lowry Avenue in Springfield. Officers and medics were called to the area of Yankee Road and Waneta Avenue just before 8 a.m. on reports of a...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
cbs4indy.com

Police: Juveniles light fireworks, start fire at Avon Costco

AVON, Ind. — Police in Avon say two juveniles will be charged after lit fireworks caused a fire at the Avon Costco over the weekend. According to officers, Costco employees noticed smoke in the north area of the building on Saturday afternoon. They then discovered a trash receptacle was burning near the store’s loading docks.
AVON, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Weekend shootings leave 2 men dead; 1 arrested

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are investigating several weekend shootings that have left at least two men dead. Detectives have arrested a suspect, 32-year-old David Ice, in one of the shootings that happened on the east side Friday night. Police say Ice and the victim were involved in a dispute...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Lawrence police pursuit ends in deadly crash Saturday morning

One person is dead after police pursuit ended in a deadly crash on early Saturday morning in Lawrence. Lawrence police pursuit ends in deadly crash Saturday …. High gas prices cause moving companies to raise prices …. Indy DPW may receive $10 million to fix the worst …. Ex-boyfriend accused...
LAWRENCE, IN
FOX59

Police investigating fatal shooting on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has died as the result of a shooting that occurred Friday night on the city’s northeast side. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched around 7 p.m. Friday to the 8800 block of Montery Court on report of a person shot. This location is near the intersection of E. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy