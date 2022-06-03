Bird flu responsible for duck deaths, authorities say

The U. S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has upgraded the COVID-19 community level in both Florida counties where the Walt Disney World Resort is located from “medium” risk only days ago to “high” risk. Disney World lies in Orange County and Osceola County,...
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A Central Florida mom invited the community to take a walk with her on Sunday to honor her little girl who was tragically killed by a drugged driver. Adalyn Zisa was just 17 months old when she died. "I started this as Adalyn's ultimate birthday...
ORLANDO, Fla. - The stepfather of an abused boy who was rescued by an attentive waitress at a Florida restaurant on New Year's Day 2021 has been convicted of false imprisonment, child abuse, and child neglect. A six-person jury convicted Timothy Lee Wilson, 36, on all 10 counts, the State...
A Florida man accused of stealing a Jet Ski could not operate the watercraft or swim, deputies in Volusia County said. The deputies borrowed a boat to chase down the man who they ended up having to rescue.
Lake Mary, Fla. - Experts say some people may be on a heightened alert after seeing multiple mass shootings in the spotlight in recent weeks. Experts say they understand that some people may be concerned this weekend after mass shootings in Philadelphia, Chattanooga, and also in recent weeks in Buffalo and Uvalde. And for those in Central Florida, especially as the 6th anniversary of the Pulse Tragedy nears.
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – More than a year after receiving nearly $16 million of federal funds for emergency rental help, Orange County has yet to distribute any of it to residents facing housing instability, according to an internal memo the county provided to Spectrum News. What You Need To...
OCOEE, Fla. – Family members of a couple killed in a crash during the 2018 Founders’ Day Festival in Ocoee are frustrated after an Orange County Judge accepted a plea agreement from the suspect in the hit-and-run crash. Prosecutors say Tammer Mansour drove into a crowd and killed...
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A 2-year old boy fatally shot his father in an accident after finding a gun, and the boy’s mother is now facing criminal charges, authorities in Florida said Monday. Reggie Mabry, 26, was fatally shot late last month while he was playing a video...
OCALA, Fla. - The Ocala Police Department said it was able to find shelter for two people and 17 dogs after a crash left their van inoperable on Sunday. Officers said the crash happened early Sunday at the intersection of South Pine Avenue and Southwest Fort King Street. According to...
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - For 57 years Allean Cunningham has been calling the same place home and she wants it to stay that way for generations to come. Cunningham just turned 97 and has lived at her home off SE 31st street for decades raising 11 children and letting other kids in the neighborhood come to play on her property.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A missing 16-year-old girl returned home, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said Monday night. Deputies previously said Meredith Statton ran away from her home in Longwood. The sheriff’s office said the girl’s mother reported her missing Monday. [TRENDING: $5 a gallon ‘very...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - With the help of a nearby family's boat, deputies were able to capture a man in the process of stealing a jet ski on Sunday, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to the Intracoastal Waterway around 12:30 p.m. to help the Ormond Beach...
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Recovery On The Square brought people currently in recovery, families who have loved ones battling addiction, and organizations that help those people altogether. To hear stories of their journeys and recognize people who have passed. “There is hope it doesn’t have to end there their story...
Severe weather alerts are in effect Monday afternoon for parts of Central Florida. According to WESH 2's Tony Mainolfi, the culprit for today's active weather is an upper low across northern Florida. Storms will die down after sunset as the instability lower and this feature lifts away. This storm is...
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating surveillance of a 56-year-old bicyclist recorded at a 7-Eleven minutes before the hit-and-run crash that killed him. Troopers said the collision Friday around 9:35 p.m. ejected the bicyclist off of the State Road 520 causeway and into the Indian...
SunRail and the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens announced the launch of CHOO-CHOO TO THE ZOO Friday, June 3, a partnership that will offer children, families, and animal lovers of all ages a fun way to visit the zoo this summer, without the use (or expense) of driving a car to the popular Seminole County destination.
A drunk driving suspect suffered a medical emergency after crashing into a tree on County Road 466 in Oxford. Lakrystle Ashriel Bowers, 34, of Leesburg, was driving a white Chrysler 300 at about 10:45 p.m. Friday on County Road 466 at County 227 when she crashed into a tree that was obstructing the roadway, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
Space Coast Ophthalmology has opened a new state-of-the-art surgery center adjacent to its Titusville office. The center is located at 1832 Garden St. in Titusville. Space Coast Ophthalmology also operates an office at 2328 Medico Lane in Viera. Valerie Clark, the director of business development for the company, said the...
BREVARD COUNTY • WEST MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The West Melbourne Police Department is mourning the unexpected passing of Captain Carlos Navedo on Saturday. “On behalf of the Command Staff of the West Melbourne Police Department, I regret to inform our community of the passing of Captain Carlos Navedo as a result of an off-duty medical episode,” said a West Melbourne Police Department official.
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando father is dead after his two-year-old son shot and killed him. The mother of the child was taken into custody on multiple charges. Orange County Sheriff John Mina said a gun was "easily accessible" to three children living in the home. An update to...
