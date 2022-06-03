ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, FL

Bird flu responsible for duck deaths, authorities say

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople living around Lake Dot in Sanford finally have answers...

fox35orlando.com

Expert on mass shootings weighs in on warning signs, what you can do

Lake Mary, Fla. - Experts say some people may be on a heightened alert after seeing multiple mass shootings in the spotlight in recent weeks. Experts say they understand that some people may be concerned this weekend after mass shootings in Philadelphia, Chattanooga, and also in recent weeks in Buffalo and Uvalde. And for those in Central Florida, especially as the 6th anniversary of the Pulse Tragedy nears.
ORLANDO, FL
HuffPost

Florida Mom Charged After Toddler Fatally Shoots Father

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A 2-year old boy fatally shot his father in an accident after finding a gun, and the boy’s mother is now facing criminal charges, authorities in Florida said Monday. Reggie Mabry, 26, was fatally shot late last month while he was playing a video...
ORLANDO, FL
WCJB

A 97-year-old Ocala woman is asking for help with repairs to her home

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - For 57 years Allean Cunningham has been calling the same place home and she wants it to stay that way for generations to come. Cunningham just turned 97 and has lived at her home off SE 31st street for decades raising 11 children and letting other kids in the neighborhood come to play on her property.
OCALA, FL
click orlando

Missing 16-year-old girl returns home, Seminole deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A missing 16-year-old girl returned home, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said Monday night. Deputies previously said Meredith Statton ran away from her home in Longwood. The sheriff’s office said the girl’s mother reported her missing Monday. [TRENDING: $5 a gallon ‘very...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued in Brevard

Severe weather alerts are in effect Monday afternoon for parts of Central Florida. According to WESH 2's Tony Mainolfi, the culprit for today's active weather is an upper low across northern Florida. Storms will die down after sunset as the instability lower and this feature lifts away. This storm is...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
flaglerlive.com

SunRail and Central Florida Zoo Launch ‘Choo-Choo to the Zoo’

SunRail and the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens announced the launch of CHOO-CHOO TO THE ZOO Friday, June 3, a partnership that will offer children, families, and animal lovers of all ages a fun way to visit the zoo this summer, without the use (or expense) of driving a car to the popular Seminole County destination.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

DUI suspect suffers medical emergency after crashing into tree on County Road 466

A drunk driving suspect suffered a medical emergency after crashing into a tree on County Road 466 in Oxford. Lakrystle Ashriel Bowers, 34, of Leesburg, was driving a white Chrysler 300 at about 10:45 p.m. Friday on County Road 466 at County 227 when she crashed into a tree that was obstructing the roadway, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
OXFORD, FL
vieravoice.com

Space Coast Ophthalmology opens new surgery center in Titusville

Space Coast Ophthalmology has opened a new state-of-the-art surgery center adjacent to its Titusville office. The center is located at 1832 Garden St. in Titusville. Space Coast Ophthalmology also operates an office at 2328 Medico Lane in Viera. Valerie Clark, the director of business development for the company, said the...
TITUSVILLE, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

West Melbourne Police Department Mourns Unexpected Passing of Captain Carlos Navedo

BREVARD COUNTY • WEST MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The West Melbourne Police Department is mourning the unexpected passing of Captain Carlos Navedo on Saturday. “On behalf of the Command Staff of the West Melbourne Police Department, I regret to inform our community of the passing of Captain Carlos Navedo as a result of an off-duty medical episode,” said a West Melbourne Police Department official.
WEST MELBOURNE, FL
ABC Action News

Orlando father shot by 2-year-old after gun was left unattended

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando father is dead after his two-year-old son shot and killed him. The mother of the child was taken into custody on multiple charges. Orange County Sheriff John Mina said a gun was "easily accessible" to three children living in the home. An update to...
ORLANDO, FL

