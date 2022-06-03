Bird flu responsible for duck deaths, authorities say

Lake Mary, Fla. - Experts say some people may be on a heightened alert after seeing multiple mass shootings in the spotlight in recent weeks. Experts say they understand that some people may be concerned this weekend after mass shootings in Philadelphia, Chattanooga, and also in recent weeks in Buffalo and Uvalde. And for those in Central Florida, especially as the 6th anniversary of the Pulse Tragedy nears.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO