ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A house fire in Rockford on Saturday is believed to be accidental. Firefighters were called to a house on Genoa Street, near Leavings Lake, just before 1 p.m. They were able to contain the fire to the exterior siding and a window. No one was hurt. Damages are estimated at $2,500.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO