2nd Saturday to feature fundraiser for The Brew

Peter Frampton and Duane Eddy will take the stage at the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences in Lubbock in early August. The musicians and special guests will perform for Buddy Holly's 85 th Birthday Celebration. The show will feature the talents of Frampton, Eddy, James Burton, Steve Cropper, Albert Lee, Garry Tallent, Joe Louis Walker, Sonny West and others for "An Evening of Conversations and Song." Bob Harris, a legendary BBC broadcaster, will serve as master of ceremonies. Tickets for the show are currently on sale. They can be purchased at buddyhollyhall.com, by calling ETIX at 1(800)514-3849 or by visiting the venue box office at 1300 Mac Davis Lane in Lubbock. The box office is open Monday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO