Lubbock, TX

2nd Saturday to feature fundraiser for The Brew

By Ellysa Harris
MyPlainview
MyPlainview
 3 days ago

The next 2 nd Saturday event is set for June 11. The day’s big activity is Pancakes for the Patio, hosted by The Broadway Brew, which...

MyPlainview

Good Samaritans seek to feed the community

Three wooden tables sit end-to-end surrounded by chairs and adorned with mismatching tablecloths inside an unsuspecting old church building at the corner of 2 nd and Ash. On a recent rainy afternoon, the door of the building stood open to welcome passersby inside to a kitchen where a home-cooked meal of brisket flautas, rice and beans sat on a warm stove waiting to be served. A small group at the end of the table already sat conversing with plates of food in front of them. It's got a homey feel with a sign outside that aptly...
PLAINVIEW, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Charity
MyPlainview

Performer lineup announced for Buddy Holly’s 85th Birthday Celebration

Peter Frampton and Duane Eddy will take the stage at the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences in Lubbock in early August. The musicians and special guests will perform for Buddy Holly's 85 th Birthday Celebration. The show will feature the talents of Frampton, Eddy, James Burton, Steve Cropper, Albert Lee, Garry Tallent, Joe Louis Walker, Sonny West and others for "An Evening of Conversations and Song." Bob Harris, a legendary BBC broadcaster, will serve as master of ceremonies. Tickets for the show are currently on sale. They can be purchased at buddyhollyhall.com, by calling ETIX at 1(800)514-3849 or by visiting the venue box office at 1300 Mac Davis Lane in Lubbock. The box office is open Monday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m.
LUBBOCK, TX
MyPlainview

Tax Office to be closed June 13-17

The Hale County Tax-Assessor Collector’s Office will be closed June 13-17. Employees will be out for training, said Roland Nash. Nash, county tax-assessor collector, said the group will be training in Amarillo covering several topics he anticipates will improve services for the county. They’ll cover title fraud training, records retention, DMV topics and state comptroller topics, to name a few.
HALE COUNTY, TX
MyPlainview

Plans underway to recognize Texas Tech veterans on Lubbock campus

Plans are underway to create a Texas Tech Military & Veterans Tribute Walk at Memorial Circle on the Lubbock campus. The walk will be on the grassy area adjacent to the Pfluger fountain between the Medal of Honor monuments. It will be surrounded by a brick walkway dedicated to service members who attended Tech. There will also be a plaque honoring Tech Purple Heart recipients or people wounded or killed in action. Any Texas Tech alumni or affiliate who served in the military can be recognized with a brick, paver or bench. Anyone interested can sponsor Tech veteran to be represented in the project. Those interested in making a purchase for the project can visit www.texastechalumni.org/VeteransTributeWalk .
LUBBOCK, TX
MyPlainview

Registration open for National Ranching Heritage Center’s summer youth classes

The National Ranching Heritage Center in Lubbock will host summer youth classes next month. Classes are scheduled for June 13-17 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day. Classes are open to kids who have completed first and second grades and third through fifth grades. The two younger grade levels will learn about pioneer living, ranch hands and ranch arts and crafts. The older kids will participate in frontier crafts and trades and ranch art or Western movie-making. Registration is $100 for members of the Ranching Heritage Association. It's $125 for non-members. All classes will be at the NRHC. Call ranchingheritage.org or reach out to Julie Hodges at Julie.hodges@ttu.edu for additional information.
LUBBOCK, TX
MyPlainview

Plainview Knights host community event

The Plainview Knights basketball team gathered at Kidsville Friday night to meet the community and raise some money. (Ellysa Harris/Plainview Herald) The Plainview Knights basketball team gathered at Kidsville Friday night to meet the community and raise some money.
PLAINVIEW, TX
MyPlainview

Plainview 2022 graduates walk the stage

Plainview High School graduation 2022 (Ellysa Harris/Plainview Herald) Smiles were spotted all over the Greg Sherwood Memorial Bulldog Stadium Friday night as loved ones gathered in the stands to watch their graduates on the field walk the stage.
PLAINVIEW, TX
ABOUT

the Plainview Daily Herald is published in the nation's largest cotton-growing region and on the edge of the nation's heaviest concentration of cattle-feeding and beef-packing operations. The Plainview Daily Herald's site, My Plainview, covers news, sports, entertainment and community interest for the Plainview Texas area

