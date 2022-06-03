St. Agnes Academy alum Rachel Heck continues climb as champion golfer

Good morning!

This is Executive Editor Mark Russell, and you're reading the Daily Briefing, our one-stop digital shop for the best Memphis stories from our award-winning Commercial Appeal team.

The NBA Finals has started. The battle for Lord Stanley's Cup us under way in the NHL. And, as usual in Memphis, Tigers' basketball news is dominating the local headlines.

From news about Texas-style barbecue to a St. Agnes Academy grad taking the women's golf world by storm, we've got you covered with the best stories from the likes of Jason Munz, Katherine Burgess, and Corinne Kennedy.

Thanks for reading The Commercial Appeal! Please consider getting a subscription during our extended Memorial Day sale.