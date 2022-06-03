Bhakta wins NC House 115 GOP primary by 1 vote over Higgins in hand recount

ASHEVILLE - Pratik Bhakta won the Republican primary race for North Carolina's House District 115 after a hand-eye recount by the Buncombe County Election Services, according to a county news release June 3.

The South Asheville hotelier won by one vote, breaking a tie with Sherry Higgins, a certified public accountant from Arden.

Election Services staff finished the hand-eye recount of the 20 precincts that included the House 115 district after Bhakta and Higgins tied in the May 17 primary.

"The hand-eye recount showed candidate Pratik Bhakta gained one vote. With the most votes, Bhakta will move to the General Election ballot," the release stated.

Because of its tie, the 115 race went to an automatic machine recount, per state election law. At the same time, Elections Services staff also began a recount of the Buncombe County District Attorney primary, in which incumbent Todd Williams led with less than 1% of the total vote. The results showed the same as on primary day.

With the accuracy of the machines, county elections director Corinne Duncan said it was likely they would also show a tie for House 115, which would then be followed by a manual tally.

On June 2, machine recount results were identical to canvass at 3,145 to 3,145, according to Elections Services. The hand recount started that day.

Bhakta thanked the Board of Elections for a "phenomenal job in keeping us updated in the open recount process," and for "their time consuming work and diligence," in a message June 3 to the Citizen Times.

"We want to thank our supporters, volunteers, and especially the voters for their trust in me and our message. This is truly a great example of voter integrity and democracy in action. Every single vote matters, as your vote is your voice!" he wrote.

"While I am obviously disappointed with the final result, I’m beyond thankful for all of the support that I have received from the community during this election," Higgins told the Citizen Times.

One of three state House districts in Buncombe, the 115 covers the southwest of Asheville and the county. Bhakta will face Democrat Lindsey Prather in the general election Nov. 8.

Bhakta has said he would like to see "fundamentals" emphasized more in public education, including math, science, arts and finance.

