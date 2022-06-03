ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Bhakta wins NC House 115 GOP primary by 1 vote over Higgins in hand recount

By Staff Reports
Asheville Citizen-Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KVnzP_0fzy6MBY00

ASHEVILLE - Pratik Bhakta won the Republican primary race for North Carolina's House District 115 after a hand-eye recount by the Buncombe County Election Services, according to a county news release June 3.

The South Asheville hotelier won by one vote, breaking a tie with Sherry Higgins, a certified public accountant from Arden.

Election Services staff finished the hand-eye recount of the 20 precincts that included the House 115 district after Bhakta and Higgins tied in the May 17 primary.

"The hand-eye recount showed candidate Pratik Bhakta gained one vote. With the most votes, Bhakta will move to the General Election ballot," the release stated.

RECOUNT UNDERWAY: Recount underway for DA, NC House; find out when Asheville, Buncombe primaries will be decided

BUNCOMBE DA RACE: Democrat Todd Williams wins Buncombe DA race after recount, Courtney Booth concession

Because of its tie, the 115 race went to an automatic machine recount, per state election law. At the same time, Elections Services staff also began a recount of the Buncombe County District Attorney primary, in which incumbent Todd Williams led with less than 1% of the total vote. The results showed the same as on primary day.

With the accuracy of the machines, county elections director Corinne Duncan said it was likely they would also show a tie for House 115, which would then be followed by a manual tally.

On June 2, machine recount results were identical to canvass at 3,145 to 3,145, according to Elections Services. The hand recount started that day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gMSaL_0fzy6MBY00

Bhakta thanked the Board of Elections for a "phenomenal job in keeping us updated in the open recount process," and for "their time consuming work and diligence," in a message June 3 to the Citizen Times.

"We want to thank our supporters, volunteers, and especially the voters for their trust in me and our message. This is truly a great example of voter integrity and democracy in action. Every single vote matters, as your vote is your voice!" he wrote.

BUNCOMBE GOP SHERIFF: Buncombe GOP sheriff candidate Worley might face disqualifying challenge over residency

"While I am obviously disappointed with the final result, I’m beyond thankful for all of the support that I have received from the community during this election," Higgins told the Citizen Times.

One of three state House districts in Buncombe, the 115 covers the southwest of Asheville and the county. Bhakta will face Democrat Lindsey Prather in the general election Nov. 8.

Bhakta has said he would like to see "fundamentals" emphasized more in public education, including math, science, arts and finance.

Updated with comments from Bhakta and Higgins.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Bhakta wins NC House 115 GOP primary by 1 vote over Higgins in hand recount

Comments / 1

Related
Washington Examiner

South Carolina GOP House primary gets nasty in closing arguments

CHARLESTON, South Carolina — The tone and tenor of the Republican race to represent South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District is heating up like the low country’s weather. Incumbent Rep. Nancy Mace had adopted a stateswoman approach to her June 14 primary. But in her campaign’s closing weeks,...
POLITICS
WFAE

The politics of race, guns and North Carolina’s U.S. Senate race

Another mass shooting, this time at a hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma, prompted President Biden to deliver an address to the nation on gun control. “After Columbine, after Sandy Hook, after Charleston, after Orlando, after Las Vegas, after Parkland — nothing has been done," Biden said. "This time that can’t be true.”
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arden, NC
Asheville, NC
Government
Buncombe County, NC
Government
Asheville, NC
Elections
State
North Carolina State
City
Asheville, NC
County
Buncombe County, NC
Buncombe County, NC
Elections
US News and World Report

After Deadlock, Bhakta Gains Vote to Win NC House Primary

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A western North Carolina hotelier has won a state House primary after gaining one vote in a hand recount, when previous tallies had showed him and his fellow Republican rival tied. Pratik Bhakta earned the GOP nomination Friday over Sherry Higgins after the Buncombe County...
ASHEVILLE, NC
thecharlottepost.com

North Carolina’s version of ‘Don’t say gay’ bill moves to the next step

North Carolina’s version of ‘Don’t say gay’ bill moves to the next step. A bill that bears resemblance to Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill advanced from a North Carolina Senate committee. The legislation will empower parents to better monitor their children's public school education while opponents say it would unnecessarily interfere in classrooms.
POLITICS
spectrumlocalnews.com

N.C. Rep. Grier Martin to resign in July before Pentagon job

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina state Rep. Grier Martin will resign from the House next month because he is taking a job at the Pentagon. Martin, a Wake County Democrat whose two stints in the chamber date back to 2005, said he'll begin July 18 as senior adviser to the assistant secretary of defense for manpower and reserve affairs.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Williams
WLOS.com

COVID-19 cases surge in 5 Western North Carolina counties

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — COVID-19 cases are surging in the mountains, and Buncombe County is now in the CDC's Yellow Alert category. Symptoms with the subvariant are milder compared to other variants. But experts are predicting concerns after summer. "Definitely expect to see surges in fall and winter, and...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WFAE

The North Carolina coast and why houses are falling into the ocean

Recently, two beachfront homes collapsed into the ocean along the North Carolina coast. One of those collapses was captured on video. The debris spread for miles but who pays for the cleanup is just one question these incidents have raised. Among the others, why do we build so close to...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican Primary#Primary Election#Nc House#Gop#Buncombe Da#Democrat#Elections Services
nsjonline.com

NC TV station pulls anti-Beasley ad

RALEIGH — A television station in Charlotte said it removed an ad from the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) for what it called a “false statement on material issue,” according to a CBS News report. The ad, which is running statewide on multiple stations, came in to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

List: North Carolina’s Most Unusual Town Names

North Carolina is home to some amazing cities and small towns. Even more amazing, are some of the names of these areas. Throughout the state, we have some of the most amazing, crazy-named towns. Some you may have heard of while others, may have you just as confused when you see it written out. Ever thought about those areas you drive through on road trips where it looks like no one lives there? Those small towns have a few people that call them home. Even more important, they call it by the proper, unusual name.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Smoky Mountain News

Finally, Haywood gets an offer on a troublesome parcel

Haywood County may have found a buyer for a county-owned 22-acre plot off Jonathan Creek, as long as everything goes smoothly during the lengthy due diligence period. If the sale goes through, it would return the property to the tax rolls after a 15-year absence, provide badly-needed housing and earn the county a small profit on its investment.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
Asheville Citizen-Times

Asheville Citizen-Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
189K+
Views
ABOUT

Asheville North Carolina News - citizen-times is the home page of The Citizen Times with in depth local news, sports and entertainment.

 http://citizen-times.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy