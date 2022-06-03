ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverton, OR

Judge rules teen charged in death of 13-year-old Milana Li will stay in custody

By Megan Allison, KATU Staff
KATU.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHILLSBORO, Ore. — The 16-year-old suspect accused in the death of Milana Li has been ordered to remain in custody. Daniel Gore appeared in juvenile court Friday. Beaverton police said he killed the 13-year-old girl in early May. Officers found her body near a trail in Beaverton. Ultimately,...

katu.com

Related
KATU.com

Man sentenced to 15 years in prison in Washington County rape case

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — A Washington County man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to several charges including first-degree rape. According to the Washington County DA’s office, 28-year-old Darby Jay Martin pleaded guilty to first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse, second-degree sexual abuse, using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct, and two counts of first-degree unlawful delivery of a schedule I controlled substance to a minor.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

15-year-old injured in deadly TV Highway crash leaves hospital

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - 15-year-old Sky Korbut has a long road to recovery ahead of him. He was one of the teen passengers involved in a deadly crash that killed two Southridge students and left him and three others injured, including a Washington County Deputy. Korbut says he doesn’t remember...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Man hurt after stabbing in Portland's Old Town

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a stabbing in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood. The stabbing happened just before 1 p.m. near Norwest 6th and Couch. A witness told KATU that a fight had broken out beforehand. She said she heard the suspect yelling homophobic slurs at the victim...
PORTLAND, OR
Beaverton, OR
Hillsboro, OR
Beaverton, OR
Washington County, OR
Washington County, OR
KGW

Man dies in Washington County jail, facility's 3rd death in 2 months

HILLSBORO, Ore. — A man has become the third person to die while in Washington County jail custody in the past two months, prompting the Washington County sheriff to call for an independent investigation. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the death Wednesday in Hillsboro’s Washington County Jail involved...
kptv.com

Man found guilty of shooting 3 people near Moda Center sentenced to 30 years

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A man found guilty of shooting another man to death after a performance at the Moda Center in 2018 was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Friday. Robert James Jr. was found guilty in April of shooting 44-year-old Markell Devon Jones several times Oct. 5, 2018 along Northeast Multnomah Street and Wheeler Avenue. A man and a woman were also shot and rushed to a hospital with serious injuries but did recover.
PORTLAND, OR
West Linn Tidings

West Linn man arrested in child predator sting

Washington County Sheriff's Office warns there may be more victims of four arrested menThis story has been updated from its original version. A 39-year-old West Linn man was arrested along with three other men Thursday, June 2, in a child predator sting by the Washington County Sheriff's Office. Jeremy Clingman, 39, of West Linn, Alvaro Lopez Gudiel, 48, of Aloha, Thomas Hoffmeister, 34, of Aloha, and Andrew Grabhorn, 32, of Battle Ground, Washington, were arrested after agreeing to meet for sex with officers posing as underage boys and girls, according to the sheriff's office. The four men are charged with felonies of luring a minor and online sexual corruption of a child in the first degree. "Detectives are concerned there may be more victims of these four individuals and are asking anyone with additional information to call the sheriff's office at 503-846-2700," a press release stated. The sheriff's office encouraged parents to talk to their children about online safety and the social media apps they may be using. {loadposition sub-article-01}
WEST LINN, OR
The Bee

Two people injured in yet another Mt. Scott-Arleta shooting

Despite the orange traffic barrels that have slowed such incidents, the shootings continue on 72ndPeace for Mt. Scott-Arleta neighbors was again abruptly disturbed very early on Saturday, April 30, when once again shots rang out along S.E. 72nd Avenue, in an area just north of Woodstock Boulevard. East Precinct officers were dispatched at 12:37 a.m. to an area near the Discount Mini Mart convenience store in the short block between Woodstock Boulevard and Knight Street, at the southern edge of Mt. Scott City Park. Officers soon discovered that this wasn't an unfounded "Shots Fired" call: "They found two shooting victims; officers applied a tourniquet to stem the bleeding of one victim," a PPB official told THE BEE. Both victims were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made, and no suspect information is being released at this time. If you have information on this crime, please email: crimetips@portlandoregon.gov â€“ and refer to Case No. 22-113943. Or you can send tips through Crime Stoppers of Oregon â€“ www.crimestoppersoforegon.com/sitemenu.aspx?ID=823& â€“ and perhaps receive a cash reward of up to $2,500. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Crash involving 5 cars causes major traffic delays on Highway 217

TIGARD, Ore. — A crash on Highway 217 involving five cars is causing major traffic delays on Monday afternoon, according to Tigard police. The crash involved five cars near Greenburg Road, police said. Police have not said what caused the crash. This is a developing story, we will continue...
TIGARD, OR
kptv.com

I-84 east reopens at 33rd Ave. in Portland after police activity

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Police have reopened all lanes of I-84 eastbound at Northeast 33rd Avenue in Portland following an investigation into the death of a pedestrian on Sunday morning. The Portland Police Bureau said at about 8:20 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on...
PORTLAND, OR

