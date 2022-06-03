17 area students earn Bible College diplomas

HENDERSON — In May, 17 local students earned 30 college credit hours and received associate diplomas from Grace Bible College and Seminary.

Although the college is in Mars Hill, North Carolina, the students were able to matriculate through the college’s Henderson extension, operated by Clint and Crystal Jones. Both of the Joneses, who have lived in Henderson the last six plus-years, hold doctorates in theology from Grace Bible College and serve as instructors.

Clint’s a Tennessee native and Crystal hails from West Virginia.

Clint Jones said this is the first time the program has been offered in Henderson. It provides an in-depth study of the Bible from Genesis to Revelation, he said. Classes are offered in a classroom setting or via Zoom.

“We wanted to take the knowledge we obtained and pass it on to others so they might have a better understanding about the Bible,” Clint said.

“We take no fee for our teaching and donate our portion of the ‘instructor’s fee’ to the student’s church. We feel honored to be a part of Grace Bible College and thankful for their confidence in us in performing this task.”

Grace Bible College and Seminary was founded in 1992 and is accredited with the National Association of Evangelicals in Washington, D.C. The college offers degrees ranging from an associate diploma to a doctor’s degree.

In 2021, Grace Bible College partnered with C&C Ministries of Henderson, pastored by the Joneses, to operate the program locally.

Grace Bible College is an international correspondence program designed to reach individuals who may not have the opportunity or finances to attend a traditional two- or four-year Bible college.

Students can pursue studies in ministering, teaching, evangelism, home bible studies or simple discipleship. Graduates receive a college diploma in Bible Studies or a specialized associate degree in Bible Studies-

The studies are not related to a specific denomination, Clint Jones said. “It’s about the Bible, not doctrine.”

He was pleased with how the local students adapted to the program. They completed what is normally a 52-week course in just 12 weeks. It was very accelerated, he said, adding, “These students did exceptionally well.”

Sign-ups for the next offerings in the program will begin in late summer. Anyone interested in more information should contact C&C Ministries in Henderson at 304-222-5302.