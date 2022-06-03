ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WMA receives $13,000 in grants to help with summer camps

By Aaron Dixon
wdhn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — $13,000 in grants were given to the Wiregrass Museum of Art on Friday. The money is intended to help bring in more than 400 students from Wiregrass schools. The...

www.wdhn.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Camps#Wma#Museum#Wdhn#The Wiregrass Foundation
