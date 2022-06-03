Saint Francis hosts mental health forum on processing traumatic events

Saint Francis sets up fund with Tulsa Community Foundation

TULSA, Okla. — “We can process this all as a group.” said Principal Investigator for the Laureate Institute for Brain Research (LIBR) Dr. Robin Aupperle told a group of attendees over Zoom.

Saint Francis hosted a virtual form on processing traumatic events Friday afternoon. Their experts provided insight and answered questions about mental health in times of stress. The forum was scheduled in the wake of Wednesday’s mass shooting at Saint Francis’ Natalie Medical Building.

Dr. Aupperle and Director of Clinical Operations at LIBR Dr. Sahib Khalsa spoke about ways people can cope after tragedies.

Dr. Khalsa said traumatic events in a community can remind residents that they are not alone in what they’re going through.

“One of the things these kinds of events can do, is bring our attention more to our own personal experience,” Dr. Khalsa said. “They can also remind us that we’re part of a community. It can be helpful to engage compassionately and be kind to one another.”

He continued, “That can take you away from the kind of difficulty these kind of events can bring us.”

Dr. Aupperle also emphasized the important of routines in days and weeks following mass shootings.

“Engage in activities you notice are helpful,” she advised. “Disengaging for a little bit might be helpful, for a couple hours, but you have to keep engaging. It’s individual based, and it’s also time-based.”

She continued, explaining that it’s important to talk to others in times like this.

“Check in with your loved ones, your parents. Your own children, if you have them,” she said.

She said it’s especially important to talk to children about traumatic events. However, she advised parents only talk to their children about traumatic events if they can remain calm during the conversation.

“If we are trying to manage our own emotions about the event, we might start talking to youth about our emotions. And if we are having a hard time regulating our emotions, they might catch onto that and start to mirror that,” Dr. Aupperle explained.

She also said it’s important to follow your children’s lead. Parents should answer their children’s’ questions as calmly as possible and provide as many details as they feel are necessary.

In terms of processing trauma, she said children can surprise us.

“I’m always amazed by the things [my children] think about. And how they were able to process this in their own way,” she explained.

Another piece of advice Dr. Aupperle and Dr. Khalsa highlighted was to limit time online.

Dr. Khalsa said to limit the time you spend engaging with social media and mainstream media. Often, too much media consumption can make victims of trauma re-live their experiences.

“Set a limit with the time you spend online,” he advised. “You can very quickly find yourself down a rabbit hole that is far astray from the thoughts that will help you.”

They also said it’s important to document your healing progress as time goes on.

“Going back to trying to increase awareness of what’s happening. It can be helpful to monitor things internally, but it can be helpful to write things down or use an app to monitor your feelings,” Dr. Aupperle said.

She continued, “If you monitor your mood or your sleep in the past month, you can see that you are doing better than you were a few weeks ago, even if you have a bad day.”

They said it’s important to reach out to a professional to talk as well. In case mental health-related emergencies, you are encouraged to call 911. You can also reach out to COPES’ Crisis Services at (918)-744-4800.

