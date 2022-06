Drivers are urged to avoid the area and find other routes for several hours on Sunday, June 5.The eastbound lanes of I-84 were shut down Sunday morning in Northeast Portland and are not expected to open for hours. The Oregon Department of Transportation said "police activity" has closed all eastbound lanes at Northeast 33rd Avenue. The Northeast Cesar Chavez Boulevard on-ramp to I-84 E is open. Transportation officials expect the portion of I-84 to be closed for several hours, and drivers are advised to avoid the area. The latest updates on road conditions are available at the ODOT interactive map here. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. {loadposition sub-article-01}

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO