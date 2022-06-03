ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, MI

Crews pull driver from vehicle after rollover in creek

By Megan Viecelli
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JqggV_0fzy4jMZ00

A crash sent one woman to the hospital after her vehicle flipped into a creek.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before 4 p.m. Friday on Brownsville Street in Calvin Township.

Deputies say a 70-year-old woman from Benton Harbor veered off the road and hit the guardrail for Christina Creek.

Her vehicle flipped several times before landing upright in the water.

Cass County Sheriff's Office

Emergency crews pulled the woman from her vehicle and took her to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office says she was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Accidents
Cass County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Benton Harbor, MI
County
Cass County, MI
Cass County, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WILX-TV

Man who died in Eaton County rollover crash identified

WALTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) released the name of the individual who was killed in a vehicle crash on Marshall Road Saturday night. The victim was identified as Wesley Joe Faust, age 40, of Charlotte. He was one of three occupants in the...
EATON COUNTY, MI
WNDU

One dead after fatal crash in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Police say a Goshen man was killed in a crash early on Monday. According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, 66-year-old Duane Watts was driving west on County Road 20, west of State Road 15, when he suffered a medical issue. His vehicle went off...
ELKHART, IN
95.3 MNC

Goshen man killed after hitting tree on County Road 20

A Goshen man lost his life after a pick-up truck he was driving struck a tree. The collision happened just after 9 a.m. on Monday, June 6, at County Road 20 west of State Road 15. Duane Watts, 66, was traveling westbound when he suffered a medical issue, then lost...
GOSHEN, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Traffic Accident#Cass County Sheriff
abc57.com

Building, seven vehicles damaged by bullets

ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart Police are investigating after a building and several vehicles were damaged by gunfire. Police were called to the 700 block of Oakland Avenue at 12:45 a.m. on Saturday for reports of gunfire. When police arrived, they found several shell casings in the area, along with damage...
ELKHART, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Youtube
WILX-TV

Rollover crash in Eaton County injures 2, kills 1

WALTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A man died due to a traffic crash in Eaton County on Saturday night. The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) said that around 8:40 p.m. a vehicle with three occupants was traveling southbound on Marshall Road near Matthews Road in Walton Township when the driver lost control.
EATON COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Car vs. train accident in Goshen hospitalizes driver

GOSHEN, Ind. -- Officers from the Goshen Police Department are investigating a train vs. car crash that occurred at the intersection of County Road 15 and County Road 45 on Saturday morning. Upon arriving at 4232 Elkhart Rd. at around 9:44 a.m., officers found the car’s driver injured, according to...
GOSHEN, IN
WLFI.com

Two people dead following Cass County crash

CASS COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Two people are dead after being in a vehicle crash in Logansport Saturday afternoon. The crash was reported by a bystander at 3:30 p.m. Logansport Police told News 18 that a gray GMC vehicle was heading westbound on U.S. 35, and a black Dodge was heading southbound on 18th street. There is a red beacon at that intersection.
CASS COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Man accused of stealing vehicle woman was sleeping in

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. – A man was arrested after he allegedly helped steal a vehicle after someone he was with forcefully removed a woman who was sleeping inside it, according to the probable cause affidavit. At 3:50 a.m. on May 29, an officer with the South Bend Police...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Four firefighters injured fighting fire at UFP Industries in Granger

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- Four firefighters were injured while fighting the fire at UFP Industries on Sunday, according to Clay Fire. All four were taken to the hospital and were released later in the evening. Three suffered heat-related injuries. Another was taken to the hospital for a broken foot.
GRANGER, IN
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy