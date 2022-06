All Brandon Burns remembers is his phone ringing. It was the middle of the night, around 3:30 a.m., when he got a call from police. His brother, Bryan Burns, had been found dead. Later that day, Carmela Berry, their mother, got the same call. On Nov. 11, 2017, the news began to wash over the family like a tidal wave: Bryan was gone. He was killed in the early hours...

